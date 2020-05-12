Rush Street Interactive Is First To Launch AGS' Online Real-Money Casino Games In The Pennsylvania Market At BetRivers.com And PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has partnered with AGS (NYSE:AGS) to become the first online casino operator in Pennsylvania to premier the global entertainment company's fan-favorite games on its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites.

The first AGS slot game that launched in Pennsylvania was Pharaoh Sun™, which is already a player favorite on the PlaySugarHouse.com online casino site in New Jersey. Other player-favorite AGS games Jade Wins™, Longhorn Jackpots™, and Olympus Strikes™ will be available for Pennsylvania players in the next several days.

"We are excited to be the first online operator in Pennsylvania to add AGS game content to our engaging library of top quality and well-known casino games," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "AGS' games online deliver the identical looks, features, and play mechanics as their popular land-based games."

Pharaoh Sun™ is an Egyptian-themed five-reel game that features a King Tut headdress and other classic images that perfectly capture the spirit of Ancient Egypt. The Tut image is the highest-paying symbol. Other paying symbols include a sphinx, a cat, and various Egyptian-themed objects. A wild beetle symbol offers players free spins. A jackpot bonus round is another treasure players can unearth in the desert of ancient times.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Rush Street Interactive to Pennsylvania, where they are an established market leader and one of the top online gaming operators, following our successful online launch in New Jersey and on RushBet.co in Colombia, and our long-established relationship as a land-based game supplier," said Matt Reback, Executive Vice President at AGS. "We are proud to provide online versions of our proven, popular land-based games for the PlaySugarhouse.com and BetRivers.com online casino sites as they continue to grow and expand into new markets."

Both BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com currently offer a match of a new customer's first deposit, up to $250. The award-winning sites/apps also focus on offering high quality and knowledgeable customer service; great deposit/withdraw methods and quick payouts, while treating every player with honesty and respect.

These new AGS slot games join a continually growing and already robust online casino catalog that now contains over 100 real-money slots, featuring online exclusive slots as well as progressive jackpot slots, along with exciting table games and video poker variants on BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania.

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) as well as Colorado and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

ABOUT AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.

AGS Interactive ("AGSi"), a division of AGS, offers more than 600 online games to many of the world's largest and most prominent online real-money gaming operators through its AxSys Games Marketplace™ Remote Gaming Server. For land-based operators, AGS' turnkey, free-to-play social casino-branded mobile casino app solution ConnexSys™ and large library of proven land-based games, delivers powerful marketing, monetization, and 360-degree connection to the player. Visit playags.com/interactive/ to learn more.

