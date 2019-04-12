Rush Street Interactive Named Mobile Operator Of The Year In North America

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has been crowned 'Mobile Operator of the Year' at the EGR North America Awards 2019. The EGR Awards celebrate the best of the best in iGaming in North America and is one of the most prestigious recognitions in the online gaming and sports betting industry.

A panel of independent judges applauded RSI for clearly demonstrating market penetration and growth of its mobile user audience. The judges commented that: "By owning, operating and creating the technology needed to make mobile gaming seamless, Rush Street Interactive (PlaySugarHouse.com) has designed a company and a strategy that will undoubtedly create further growth."

"This award is one of the most respected in the industry," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "We've taken a differentiated and innovative approach at PlaySugarHouse.com to deliver a totally unique mobile user experience. The fact that we ended 2018 with a mobile penetration rate over 90% validates that our mobile strategy is working."

Since launching less than three years ago, PlaySugarHouse.com Sportsbook & Online Casino has achieved exceptional revenue growth and is a significant contributor to March's record breaking numbers, released earlier today by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

"Despite the New Jersey online casino and sportsbook market growing by a staggering 43.7% month over month, PlaySugarHouse.com still exceeded this market's growth rate in March," Schwartz added.

"The mobile operator of the year win, along with our record breaking financial performance in March, are testaments that our interactive teams, who deserve all the credit, are driving iGaming innovation and making us a respected leader in the emerging regulated industry in the Americas," said Schwartz. "Our strategy from the start has been to be the first and the best to offer a large variety of exciting and engaging sports betting and casino experiences."

PlaySugarHouse.com's sportsbook mobile platform is deeply integrated and operationalized to work seamlessly with Kambi's sportsbook, which also was recognized by being named the Sportsbook Platform Provider of the year. The combination of Rush Street Interactive's in-house mobile product & iGaming platform, leveraging the Kambi sports solution, makes for a winning combination as being proven in the New Jersey market.

The EGR North America Awards 2019 were announced at a reception last evening in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and, in August 2018, it added an integrated sportsbook. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. Additionally, RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners.

For more information, visit https://rushstreetgaming.com/interactive . SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

