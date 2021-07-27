Rush Street Interactive Partners With Global Leader Scientific Games To Premiere Its Online Casino Games In West Virginia At BetRivers.com

CHICAGO and NEW CUMBERLAND, W. Virginia, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based gaming company, has partnered with Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) to become the first online casino operator in West Virginia to premiere the global entertainment company's fan favorite games on BetRivers.com. The newly launched games include 88 Fortunes, which is one of the most popular slot games on RSI's online casino sites, as well as a player favorite at Rivers Casinos in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York and Illinois along with Endless Treasures Jin Ji Bao Xi, Bonanza Megaways™, Chicken Fox, and Monopoly Megaways™.

"We are excited to have partnered with Scientific Games to be the first online operator in West Virginia to bring these top quality and much-loved casino games to our players," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers.com. "88 Fortunes is already one of the most popular slot games on BetRivers in other states and we anticipate West Virginia players will love playing it online just as much."

With the combination of beautiful Asian artwork and bonus features, 88 Fortunes is a fan favorite because of the bounty of winning opportunities it offers players. 88 Fortunes Fu Bat Jackpot feature offers four jackpot levels where players pick from 12 golden Lucky Coins to match three Fu Babies™ symbols to win the corresponding jackpot! Players also enjoy the ability to trigger the free games feature that awards up to 10 free games and a multiplier of up to 88x which applies to all wins!

"Scientific Games is proud to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a respected and proven online gaming operator for online casinos in West Virginia and other markets," said Bob Hays, VP Commercial, North America for Scientific Games. "We are thrilled to collaborate with RSI as we continue to grow the exciting online casino category in the US market."

BetRivers.com currently offers a match of a new customer's first deposit, up to $250. The award-winning platform also focuses on offering high quality customer service; great deposit/withdraw methods and quick payouts.

Scientific Games slots join a robust but growing online casino catalog in West Virginia that now contains over 80 real-money slots, table games and video poker variants with new titles added weekly.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its partnership with Scientific games and RSI's expectations regarding the preferences of players in West Virginia. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

ABOUT SCIENTIFIC GAMES

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

