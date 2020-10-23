Rush Street Interactive Partners With IMG ARENA To Debut UFC Event Centre

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive (RSI), one of the fastest-growing online casino and regulated online gaming companies in the United States, today announced their partnership with IMG ARENA, a leading sports betting service and content hub, to debut the first-ever UFC Event Centre. The UFC Event Centre and UFC's official data feed will be available beginning Saturday, October 24 during UFC 254 on RSI's North American sites: BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com.

The UFC Event Centre is the gaming industry's first sports betting product created specifically for a major sports brand, developed by IMG ARENA to capture the full UFC experience. It will deliver more features and 'fastpath data' points for UFC events than any betting product available previously, including:

Official data delivery in less than two seconds

Live betting data points

Knock downs; submissions; takedown attempts; takedowns landed

Live statistics

More than 50 positional and striking statistics

Fighter / event details

UFC event and bout schedules



Live event information



Fighter information and rankings



Weight class / division information

Mobile-first design

3D visualizations of live UFC action

Live in-round betting for every UFC event globally

The UFC Event Centre is designed to immerse fans in unique and official content every second of every round. To view the UFC Event Centre in action, click here to watch the promotional film.

Freddie Longe, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of IMG ARENA, said: "Rush Street Interactive is known for leading the industry in bringing new online casino and sportsbook services and content to the North American market. We are delighted to extend our partnership and launch the UFC Event Centre live in market with the team."

Richard Schwartz, Rush Street Interactive's President, said: "Rush Street Interactive continues to focus on enhancing the betting experience of our customers. The UFC Event Centre is the next generation of fan engagement. The UFC brand is extremely powerful and already resonates strongly with the key demographics of global sports betting consumers. We strongly believe this ground-breaking product will bring greater entertainment-value to our players' betting experience."

Headquartered in London, IMG ARENA works with more than 460 leading sportsbook operators worldwide, providing always-on services including 24/7 live streaming and on-demand virtual sports products designed to evolve and inspire engagement by placing fans at the heart of the action. In 2019, more than 175 million hours of IMG ARENA content was watched by 56 million unique viewers around the globe. IMG ARENA's clients include the ATP, UFC, the PGA TOUR, European Tour, the FA Cup and Serie A.

About Rush Street Interactive

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. The Company launched its first online gaming casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in New Jersey, in September 2016 and was the first gaming company to launch a regulated online gaming site in Pennsylvania. With its BetRivers.com sites, Rush Street Interactive was also the first to launch regulated online gaming in the states of Indiana, Colorado and, most recently, Illinois. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co , in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

