Rush University Medical Center's Orthopedic Program Ranked No. 5 In U.S.; Top in IL and IN

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center continues its legacy of excellence with a 2020 ranking by U.S. News & World Report as No. 5 in the nation and as the top-ranked orthopedic program in Illinois and Indiana.

The hospital's orthopedic program is staffed by physicians from Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR), who are team doctors for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, among other teams.

"We appreciate the acknowledgement of our hard work and dedication to achieving the best outcomes for our patients who seek care for their musculoskeletal and spine conditions locally, nationally and internationally," explains Brian Cole, Managing Partner, MOR. "And, we are honored that our exceptional, research-based orthopedic department continues to be recognized nationwide by our colleagues and peers."

U.S. News and World Report reviewed 1,638 hospital orthopedic programs nationwide which treat significant numbers of complicated inpatient cases. Hospitals had to treat at least 278 Medicare inpatients in 2016, 2017, and 2018 to be eligible. The 50 top-scoring hospitals are ranked, followed by high performing hospitals. For a full view of the report, click here.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services as well as physical and occupational therapy. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 5 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Westchester; and Munster, Indiana. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com /appointments. Follow us on Facebook @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush or Twitter @mor_docs.

