Russ T. Shimizu, M.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russ T. Shimizu, M.D. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Neurologist at Neurological Associates of West Los Angeles.

Dedicated to his patients and community for 40 years of service, Dr. Shimizu provides compassionate care for patients who have all types of neurological disorders, including with medication-resistant depression. Specializing in severe depression, arm pain, cervical dystonia, headaches, migraines, and peripheral neuropathy, he's also available to provide second opinions on neurological conditions and neurosurgery. Previously, Dr. Shimizu served as Assistant Clinical Professor of Neurology at UCLA and a Clinical Professor at USC.

Proud of his career in the United States Public Health Service and the United States Coast Guard, where he practiced internal medicine for three years, Dr. Shimizu also served as Chairman of Neurology/Senior Staff at Saint John's Medical Center and the Santa Monica Medical Center. Additionally, he was also the Clinical Director of Electrodiagnostics at the Santa Monica Medical Center.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Shimizu graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, and then went on to complete an internship at the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center and completed a residency in neurology at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine. In addition to his collegiate education, Dr. Shimizu is a trained provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy and treats patients with depression using NeuroStar TMS Therapy, which is safe and effective non-drug treatment for depression. NeuroStar TMS Therapy is an FDA-cleared safe and effective non-drug depression treatment for patients who are not satisfied with the results of standard drug therapy

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Shimizu was named a Southern California Super Doctor and recognized as an Outstanding Neurologist in Southern California by Los Angeles Magazine in 2010 and 2011.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

