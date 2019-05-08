Russel Metals Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2019. A total of 34,420,526 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 55.42% of the 62,109,395 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 20, 2019.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage For Votes

Withheld Percentage

Withheld Alain Benedetti 32,328,159 95.42% 1,553,220 4.58% John M. Clark 31,263,308 92.27% 2,618,071 7.73% James F. Dinning 32,370,434 95.54% 1,510,945 4.46% Brian R. Hedges 32,772,974 96.73% 1,108,405 3.27% Barbara S. Jeremiah 33,648,402 99.31% 232,977 0.69% Alice D. Laberge 33,102,187 97.70% 779,192 2.30% William M. O'Reilly 32,941,274 97.23% 940,105 2.77% John G. Reid 32,762,976 96.70% 1,118,403 3.30% Annie Thabet 33,780,160 99.70% 101,219 0.30% John R. Tulloch 33,737,533 99.58% 143,846 0.42%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 95.73% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Loubier, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Remington, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe and Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

