Russel Metals Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Voting Results

News provided by

Russel Metals Inc.

May 05, 2020, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020.  A total of 29,765,062 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 47.87% of the 62,184,978  issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 20, 2020.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:


Nominee


Votes For


Percentage For

Votes
Withheld

Percentage
Withheld

Alain Benedetti

28,165,405

96.05%

1,157,937

3.95%

John M. Clark

24,710,975

84.27%

4,612,367

15.73%

James F. Dinning

26,623,795

90.79%

2,699,547

9.21%

Brian R. Hedges

28,412,031

96.89%

911,311

3.11%

Alice D. Laberge

28,816,834

98.27%

506,508

1.73%

William M. O'Reilly

25,564,120

87.18%

3,759,222

12.82%

John G. Reid

28,412,939

96.90%

910,403

3.10%

Annie Thabet

29,146,095

99.40%

177,247

0.60%

John R. Tulloch

29,047,055

99.06%

276,287

0.94%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 95.20% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution.  In addition, the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America.  It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.russelmetals.com

Also from this source

Russel Metals Announces 2020 First Quarter Results...

Russel Metals Declares 73rd Consecutive Quarterly Common Share...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Russel Metals Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Voting Results

News provided by

Russel Metals Inc.

May 05, 2020, 17:01 ET