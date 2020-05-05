Russel Metals Announces 2020 Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2020. A total of 29,765,062 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 47.87% of the 62,184,978 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 20, 2020.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:



Nominee

Votes For

Percentage For Votes

Withheld Percentage

Withheld Alain Benedetti 28,165,405 96.05% 1,157,937 3.95% John M. Clark 24,710,975 84.27% 4,612,367 15.73% James F. Dinning 26,623,795 90.79% 2,699,547 9.21% Brian R. Hedges 28,412,031 96.89% 911,311 3.11% Alice D. Laberge 28,816,834 98.27% 506,508 1.73% William M. O'Reilly 25,564,120 87.18% 3,759,222 12.82% John G. Reid 28,412,939 96.90% 910,403 3.10% Annie Thabet 29,146,095 99.40% 177,247 0.60% John R. Tulloch 29,047,055 99.06% 276,287 0.94%

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 95.20% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

