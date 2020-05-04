Russel Metals Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announces financial results for three months ended March 31, 2020.

Revenues of $815 Million and EBITDA of $36 Million

Liquidity of $393 Million and Net Debt to Invested Capital 31%



Three Months Ended

March 31 December 31 March 31

2020 2019 2019







Revenues $ 815 $ 837 $ 1,033 EBITDA1 36 18 72 EBIT1 20 2 58 Net Income (Loss) 11 (7) 34 Earnings (loss) per share 0.17 (0.11) 0.55 Free Cash Flow per share1 0.41 0.04 0.94 Cash from Operations 68 141 (6.1) Shareholders' Equity 980 945 988 Dividends Paid per common share 0.38 0.38 0.38

All amounts are reported in millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures, which are in Canadian dollars. 1 EBITDA, EBIT and Free Cash Flow per share are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA represent earnings before interest, finance

expense, taxes and depreciation. EBIT represents earnings before interest, finance expense and taxes. Free cash flow per share

represents cash from operating activities before change in working capital less capital expenditures divided by average shares

outstanding for the period. Our Management's Discussion and Analysis includes additional information regarding these non-GAAP

measures, including a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, under the headings "Non-GAAP Measures",

"EBIT and EBITDA", and "Free Cash Flow".

For the 2020 first quarter we generated net income of $11 million or $0.17 per share on revenues of $815 million. These results compare to net income of $34 million or $0.55 per share on revenues of $1 billion in the 2019 first quarter and a loss of $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

During the 2020 first quarter, we generated $68 million in cash from operations, as our business generates strong cash flow from working capital reductions during a downturn. At March 31, 2020, we maintained our conservative balance sheet and as of the end of the quarter our available liquidity from the undrawn portion of our committed credit facility was $393 million.

Revenues in our metals service centers decreased 19% to $437 million for the quarter compared to $538 million in the same quarter in 2019. The average selling price declined 16% over the first quarter of 2019 and was 1% lower than the 2019 fourth quarter. Tons shipped were approximately 3% lower than the 2019 first quarter but 8% higher than the 2019 fourth quarter. Operating profits were $18 million compared to $27 million in the 2019 first quarter.

Revenues in our energy products segment decreased 15% to $316 million compared to $373 million in the 2019 first quarter. On a same store basis, our decline was 24%. Price pressure on our OCTG and line pipe operations continued due to low demand. We recorded inventory valuation provisions of $5 million to reflect a reduction in net realizable value which reduced gross margins as a percentage of revenues to 15.9% compared to 18.9% for the 2019 first quarter. Operating profits were $6 million compared to $30 million in the first quarter of 2019. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020 we recorded a non-cash asset impairment of $4 million relating to the right-of-use assets at our U.S. line pipe operation in our energy products segment.

First quarter revenues in our steel distributors segment decreased by 49% to $62 million compared to $122 million in the 2019 first quarter. In the first quarter of 2019 we experienced higher demand as a result of tariffs and our ability to internationally source product. Gross margins as a percentage of revenues for the 2020 first quarter were 14.1% compared to 13.9% in the same period 2019. Operating profits of $1 million for the quarter compared $9 million in the 2019 first quarter.

Mr. John G. Reid, President and CEO, commented, "we quickly established health and safety protocols surrounding our approach to the pandemic, putting the welfare of the Russel family, customers and suppliers first and foremost. Over our history, we have reinforced our businesses to adapt to changes in economic cycles by empowering local management. Our managers in the field continue to demonstrate their keen business acumen as they adjust to this unique challenge."

Mr. Reid commented further "operationally, steel prices began to decline late in the quarter and demand flattened. The increased oil supply drove down the price of oil and, coupled with the deterioration of the economy due to the pandemic, further pressured our energy operations as our customers rapidly reduced capital spending. As this unprecedented environment evolved, our operations have worked tirelessly to adapt."

Mr. Reid continued, "as a critical member of the supply chain, we have been categorized as an essential business under applicable government orders and we continue to serve our customers who have also been deemed essential. We have reduced our workforce to coincide with the reduction of business activity and our counter-cyclical cash flows will continue to generate cash in the 2020 second quarter."

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2020. We will continue our practice of prudently reviewing our dividend and ensure that it is supported by a strong balance sheet and cash flows.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)

Quarters ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2020 2019 Revenues $ 814.7 $ 1,032.6 Cost of materials 662.3 842.1 Employee expenses 67.9 79.4 Other operating expenses 60.9 52.9 Asset impairment 3.7 - Earnings before interest and provision for income taxes 19.9 58.2 Interest expense 9.4 11.1 Earnings before provision for income taxes 10.5 47.1 Provision for income taxes - 12.8 Net earnings for the period $ 10.5 $ 34.3 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.55

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Quarters ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Net earnings for the period $ 10.5 $ 34.3 Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that may be reclassified to earnings



Unrealized foreign exchange gains (losses) on translation of foreign operations 50.1 (12.0) Items that may not be reclassified to earnings



Actuarial losses on pension and similar obligations, net of taxes (1.7) - Other comprehensive income (loss) 48.4 (12.0) Total comprehensive income $ 58.9 $ 22.3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

March 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents $ 52.4 $ 16.0 Accounts receivable 475.2 458.1 Inventories 906.6 883.6 Prepaid and other 18.4 18.1 Income taxes receivable 23.6 18.9

1,476.2 1,394.7





Property, Plant and Equipment 293.4 288.9 Right-of-Use Assets 90.2 90.1 Deferred Income Tax Assets 3.5 4.8 Pension and Benefits 1.8 5.4 Financial and Other Assets 4.2 4.0 Goodwill and Intangibles 141.2 137.0

$ 2,010.5 $ 1,924.9 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current



Bank indebtedness $ 50.8 $ 62.1 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 385.8 326.4 Short-term lease obligations 18.4 17.1 Income taxes payable 0.2 0.3

455.2 405.9





Long-Term Debt 445.1 444.8 Pensions and Benefits 9.1 10.4 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 14.8 13.2 Long-term Lease Obligations 97.6 94.4 Provisions and Other Non-Current Liabilities 8.5 11.6

1,030.3 980.3 Shareholders' Equity



Common shares 544.0 543.7 Retained earnings 269.7 284.5 Contributed surplus 15.7 15.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income 150.8 100.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 980.2 944.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,010.5 $ 1,924.9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Quarters ended March 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 Operating activities



Net earnings for the period $ 10.5 $ 34.3 Depreciation and amortization 15.6 13.7 Provision for income taxes - 12.8 Interest expense 9.4 11.1 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.1) (0.2) Asset impairment 3.7 - Share-based compensation 0.1 0.1 Difference between pension expense and amount funded - (0.3) Debt accretion, amortization and other 0.3 0.3 Interest paid, including interest on lease obligations (6.8) (8.4) Cash from operating activities before non-cash working capital 32.7 63.4 Changes in non-cash working capital items



Accounts receivable (9.6) (23.9) Inventories (0.3) 15.3 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 46.5 (26.2) Other (0.4) (1.2) Change in non-cash working capital 36.2 (36.0) Income taxes paid, net (0.8) (33.5) Cash from (used in) operating activities 68.1 (6.1) Financing activities



(Decrease) increase in bank indebtedness (11.4) 25.7 Issue of common shares 0.2 0.1 Dividends on common shares (23.6) (23.6) Lease obligations (4.5) (4.4) Cash used in financing activities (39.3) (2.2) Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7.1) (5.2) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 2.5 0.4 Cash used in investing activities (4.6) (4.8) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 12.2 (4.3) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 36.4 (17.4) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 16.0 124.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 52.4 $ 106.9

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)







Accumulated









Other



Common Retained Contributed Comprehensive

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Shares Earnings Surplus Income Total Balance, January 1, 2020 $ 543.7 $ 284.5 $ 15.7 $ 100.7 $ 944.6 Payment of dividends - (23.6) - - (23.6) Net earnings for the period - 10.5 - - 10.5 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - 48.4 48.4 Recognition of share-based compensation - - 0.1 - 0.1 Share options exercised 0.3 - (0.1) - 0.2 Transfer of net actuarial losses on defined benefit plans - (1.7) - 1.7 - Balance, March 31, 2020 $ 544.0 $ 269.7 $ 15.7 $ 150.8 $ 980.2





























Accumulated









Other



Common Retained Contributed Comprehensive

(in millions of Canadian dollars) Shares Earnings Surplus Income Total Balance, January 1, 2019 $ 542.1 $ 318.6 $ 15.7 $ 128.5 $ 1,004.9 Payment of dividends - (23.6) - - (23.6) Change in accounting policy - (16.1) - - (16.1) Net earnings for the period - 34.3 - - 34.3 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - (12.0) (12.0) Recognition of share-based compensation - - 0.1 - 0.1 Share options exercised 0.1 - - - 0.1 Balance, March 31, 2019 $ 542.2 $ 313.2 $ 15.8 $ 116.5 $ 987.7

