Russel Metals CEO John G. Reid Holds Virtual Investor Meeting With Raymond James

TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) has posted to the Company's website the following link https://raymondjames.zoom.us/rec/share/5ZJLbKHS2WZObI2SzmjWcIc6OqS_X6a813AY-PAKzhpzYSoYAEEntwY4wypfUDbZ to the webcast of the virtual investor meeting held between John G. Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals, and Frederic Bastien of Raymond James.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

