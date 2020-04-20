Russel Metals provides update on annual general meeting

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS - TSX) announces that, as set out in the notice sent to shareholders, the 2020 annual general meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at the Company's offices in Mississauga, Ontario. Due to restrictions on mass gatherings implemented by the Government of Ontario in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and out of concern for the wellbeing of all participants, stakeholders will not be permitted to physically attend the Meeting. Only those individuals necessary to constitute quorum, as required by the Company's bylaws, will be in attendance.

Russel Metals encourages all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by proxy by 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the manner set out in the meeting materials that have been sent to shareholders.

Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to listen to the Meeting by dialing into 416-764-8688 (Toronto and International callers) and 1-888-390-0546 (U.S. and Canada).

A replay of the call will be available at 416-764-8677 (Toronto and International callers) and 1- 888-390-0541 (U.S. and Canada) until midnight, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. You will be required to enter pass code 846208# in order to access the call.

The conference line will be muted to improve the quality of the call for all participants. If you have any questions you would like to pose, please email them in advance to [email protected] under the subject line "AGM Question" or call the Investor Relations Line at 905-816-5178 with your question by Friday, May 1, 2020.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America. It carries on business in three metals distribution segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors, under various names including Russel Metals, A.J. Forsyth, Acier Leroux, Acier Wirth, Alberta Industrial Metals, Apex Distribution, Apex Monarch, Apex Valve Services, Apex Western Fiberglass, Arrow Steel Processors, B&T Steel, Baldwin International, Color Steels, Comco Pipe & Supply, Couleur Aciers, DuBose Steel, Elite Supply Partners, Fedmet Tubulars, JMS Russel Metals, Leroux Steel, Mégantic Métal, Métaux Russel, Métaux Russel Produits Spécialisés, Milspec, Norton Metals, Pemco Steel, Pioneer Pipe, Russel Metals Processing, Russel Metals Specialty Products, Russel Metals Williams Bahcall, Spartan Energy Tubulars, Sunbelt Group, Triumph Tubular & Supply, Wirth Steel and York-Ennis.

