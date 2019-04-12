Russell & Hill, PLLC to Sponsor Annual Brain Injury Survivor Fundraiser at Green Lake

SEATTLE, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle personal injury lawyers Matt Russell and Jim Hill, from Russell & Hill, PLLC, along with their team of attorneys, staff and families, will be sponsoring the 9th annual Brain Injury Alliance Washington (BIAWA) Walk, Run & Roll fundraising event being held at Green Lake Park Saturday, April 27th, 2019. The event's goal is to raise money to support survivors of brain injury and their families and caregivers.

The BIAWA Walk, Run & Roll will kick off at Green Lake Community Center, and participants will have the opportunity to take in the scenery along a wheelchair-accessible lakeside path while raising money for an important cause: aiding those whose lives have been affected by brain injury. People of all ages are welcome to participate in the event, and dog bandanas are available to purchase for participants with canine companions.

The attorneys at Russell & Hill, PLLC offer excellent legal advocacy for victims of personal injury. Having had experience with the effects of brain injury on both injury survivors and their families, these attorneys are dedicated to supporting BIAWA with their fundraising goals in an effort to raise thousands of dollars in the hopes of meeting or exceeding last year's donations of $54,000. Russell & Hill, PLLC offer fee-contingent legal services to those whose lives have been affected by brain injury and are showing their support of brain injury survivors and families outside of the courtroom, as well. To learn more about Russell & Hill, PLLC, visit their website at https://www.russellandhill.com/ .

