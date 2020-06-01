Russell Brunson, Best-Selling Author and $100 Million Entrepreneur of 'ClickFunnels,' Launches Third Book "Traffic Secrets"

Traffic Secrets is available in hardcover ($26.95) and digital ($16.95) editions at large booksellers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

"I spent the last 15-years perfecting the strategies in this book," says Russell Brunson, author of Traffic Secrets. "Helping other entrepreneurs to get their products and services into the hands of customers who need it, is my mission. I'm proud that Traffic Secrets will give people that roadmap to increase their influence and audience," says Brunson.

Traffic Secrets includes tactics for implementing and applying winning strategies to boost business exposure and audience that applies to all entrepreneurs and business owners. It's the third book in his Marketing Secrets trilogy, which includes the First Edition of Wall Street Journal's #1 best seller DotCom Secrets (2015) and First Edition of Expert Secrets (2017). Both DotCom Secrets and Expert Secrets were re-written in 2020 and have been recognized on the bestseller lists of Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

The 321-page book provides readers with entrepreneurial insight from one of the world's top online marketers, and 24 actionable modules detailing how to get online traffic from multiple channels.

With step-by-step instructions to master multiple traffic sources, Brunson reveals the market-tested strategies for:

Understanding exactly who your dream customer is;

Discovering where they are congregating; and

Throwing out the hooks that will grab their attention and pull them into your funnels so you can tell them a story and make them an offer.

Brunson built his first online company in college. Within a year of graduation, he sold over a million dollars of his own products and services from his basement.

Over the past 15 years, Brunson has built a following of over a million entrepreneurs, popularized the concept of sales funnels, and co-founded ClickFunnels , one of the world's fastest-growing SaaS companies designed to help entrepreneurs get their message out to the marketplace.

To purchase a copy of Traffic Secrets, visit: trafficsecrets.com . For more information on ClickFunnels, visit clickfunnels.com .

About Russell Brunson:

Russell Brunson started his first online company while he was wrestling in college. Within a year of graduation, he had sold over a million dollars of his own products and services from his basement. Over the past 15 years, he has built a following of over a million entrepreneurs, sold hundreds of thousands of copies of his books, popularized the concept of sales funnels, and co-founded the software company ClickFunnels, which has helped 100,000+ entrepreneurs quickly get their message out to the marketplace. He lives in Idaho with his family, and you can visit him online at russellbrunson.com

About ClickFunnels:

Co-founded by Russell Brunson & Todd Dickerson, ClickFunnels' online sales and marketing software is a simple-to-use, all-in-one marketing solution for entrepreneurs and business owners who want to market their services and products online.

ClickFunnels is one of the world's fastest-growing, non-VC-backed companies. Since its inception in September 2014, the company has generated more than $250 million in sales and helped over 100,000 everyday people become successful entrepreneurs and marketing masters through its software, resources, and trainings.

ClickFunnels was named: the "Best Entrepreneurial Company in America" by Entrepreneur's Entrepreneur360 list (#1, 2019); one of "America's Fastest-Growing Privately-Held Companies" by Inc.'s Inc. 500 list (#76, 2018 and #440, 2019); one of "America's Best Startup Employers" by Forbes (#205, 2020).

For more information, visit clickfunnels.com .

