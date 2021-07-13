Russell E. Scheffer, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BENTON, Kan., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell E. Scheffer, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Psychiatrist for his outstanding achievements in Psychiatry and his professional excellence as a Medical Director with Cigna Healthcare.

Russell E. Scheffer

Russell E. Scheffer, MD is a board-certified psychiatrist with 30 years of academic and clinical excellence. He has garnered a well-deserving reputation among the Best Doctors in America since 2005 for his devotion to his patients. Dr. Scheffer serves as the medical director within Cigna Healthcare, a global health service company, where he consults and reviews policies. Additionally, Dr. Scheffer operates a small private practice specializing in child, adolescent, and family psychiatry, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, ADHD, and more.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska, Dr. Scheffer completed his undergraduate studies in Biology and Chemistry in 1982. He furthered his Chemistry training at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, from 1983 to 1985. Following this, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology from the University of Kansas in 1987. In that same year, he began the health professional scholarship program with the U.S. Army Reserves until his completion in 1991. He earned a medical degree from Kansas University Medical Center in 1991, followed by a general psychiatry internship and residency at the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center in 1995. Shortly after, he completed a child, adolescent, and family psychiatry fellowship at DDEAMC/Medical College of Georgia in 1996. He is board certified in Child, Adolescent, and General Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He is currently pursuing his MBA at the University of Kansas.

Dr. Scheffer served the U.S. Army Medical Department at Fort Hood, TX, and Fort Gordon, GA. Highly awarded, he earned the Army Commendation Award, the Army Achievement Award, the Army Superior Unit Award, and the Cold War Victory Award. He served at the Medical College of Georgia as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry from 1996 to 2002 and at A&M Health Science Center as an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry from 1996 to 1998.

He maintains memberships with the American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association, International Early Psychosis Association, International Society for Bipolar Disorders, International Society for Affective Disorders, Kansas Medical Society, Medical Society of Sedgwick County, Kansas Psychiatric Society, International Society of Psychiatric Genetics, and American Association of Physicians. He is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, a member of the Educational Board Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. An Ad Hoc reviewer, he peer reviews and researches for Schizophrenia Research, Academic Psychiatry, Biological Psychiatry, Bipolar Disorders, and the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Dr. Scheffer has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the KUMC Endowment Association Early Career Award, the Anthony Meyer Best Teacher Award by the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Division Medical College of Wisconsin, and the Outstanding Teacher Award by the Child Psychiatry Division UT Southwestern Medical Center.

His research can be found at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Russell+E.+Scheffer

