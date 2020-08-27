Russell E Swann, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WACO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell E Swann, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Ophthalmologist in the field of medicine as the Medical Director and Senior Ophthalmologist at Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas.

With a vision and passion to bring state of the art ophthalmic surgical technology to Central Texas, Dr. Russell E. Swann established Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas in 1981. He meets the needs of his general ophthalmology, diabetic, and glaucoma patients with his vision to provide state of the art technology, protocol and procedures.



Dr. Russell E. Swann has earned well renowned recognition for his excellent surgical outcomes. His area of expertise is diagnostician for Glaucoma, cataract surgery, corneal problems, in addition to endocrine work as well as diabetic retinopathy. A diagnostician, Dr. Swann is skilled in cataract consultation including premium intraocular lens.



Due to an unfortunate battle with cancer, Dr. Swann discontinued his surgical career in 2009 but continues to meet the needs of his patients. During his cancer diagnosis, Forrest Beau Swann, M.D his son was in his first year of medical school. He fell in love with Ophthalmology during his medical training just like his father. Later he earned a fellowship in refractive eye surgery and cornea surgery. And like his father he offers advanced technology for safe and accurate surgery outcomes. Together they believe your vision is their focus at Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas.

Prior to establishing Brazos Eye Surgery of Texas, he was in the US Army working as Medical Corps Flight Surgeon in Hanau, Germany from 1976-1978. He earned himself Commendation medal in the US Army as Flight Surgeon. He had previously attended Tulane School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana from September 1971 to May 1975. He received his MD in 1975. From there he completed his surgical internship at Baylor University Medical Center. After his Army tour of duty he studied at Oschner Foundation Hospital also in New Orleans, Louisiana to complete his Ophthalmology Residency from July 1978 to June 1981.



In light of a lifetime of accomplishments, Dr. Russell E Swann has been awarded The Best Doctors in America in the years 1996, 1997, and 2001-2018 and has also been nominated for America's Best Physician in 2018. He remains affiliated with ASCRS the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, a professional society for surgeons specializing in eye surgery founded in 1974. His goal for the future of his practice is to continue to provide the best Ophthalmology to his patients, treating them as if they are family.



In his free time, Dr. Swann enjoys sailing and traveling.



He would like to dedicate his success to his mentor Robert Schimek.



For more information please visit http://brazoseye.com/

