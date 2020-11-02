Russell Griffin Joins AudioEye as Chief Revenue Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Russell Griffin has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A seasoned sales executive, Russell brings more than 15 years of experience building sales teams and go-to-market programs to AudioEye. As CRO, he will oversee sales operations and go-to-market strategy and will be responsible for driving digital growth and enterprise expansion across the company. He will report to interim CEO David Moradi.

"Having laid the foundation for BigCommerce and ShipStations sales organizations resulting in hyper growth in the eCommerce market, Russell brings a wealth of experience driving global sales organizations, which will be critical as AudioEye embarks on its next chapter," said Moradi. "As AudioEye continues to experience significant growth and strives to increase awareness and adoption of digital accessibility, his knowledge and expertise in eCommerce will play a vital role in accelerating AudioEye's momentum and expanding our reach. I am pleased to welcome Russell to the AudioEye team."

Most recently, Russell was Vice President of Global Solution Provider Partnerships and Head of US Sales at ShipStation, driving the core business growing overall revenue 100 percent YOY, while simultaneously ramping the ShipEngine sales organization from 0 to 5MM ARR in 6 months. Prior to ShipStation, Russell was Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Agency Partnerships at BigCommerce, the world's leading cloud ecommerce platform, where he increased new sales 50 percent YOY and set record revenue numbers. He also spent time at Dell, Rackspace, Pier 1 Hosting, and Hostway building and developing strategic partnerships and leading enterprise sales organizations.

"I'm passionate about enabling companies to succeed by establishing winning sales organizations and go-to-market programs. I'm looking forward to leveraging this expertise at AudioEye to make a meaningful impact and help eliminate barriers to digital content on the web. I'm excited to work with David and the team to drive business results and fuel growth."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as, source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

