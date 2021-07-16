Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Noah Schwarz

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Noah Schwarz has joined the firm as a leader in our North America private equity team and a key member of our global Financial Services Sector. Based in New York, Schwarz will specialize in senior-level searches across the private capital continuum and across industries.

"As we continue to operate in a very dynamic global economy, our clients are turning to us to guide them through the labyrinth that is the world of private capital," said Constantine Alexandrakis, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Americas Region. "Noah's expertise provides our clients with nuanced and granular counsel as they transform to adapt to this rapidly changing environment and the 'next' normal."

Schwarz joins Russell Reynolds Associates after more than six years as a senior client partner in the financial services practice of another global leadership advisory firm, with a focus on the buy-side and sell-side communities. As a trusted advisor, he placed senior investment professionals and operating partners as well as provided sponsor coverage to private capital funds and their portfolio companies for C-suite and board assignments. Prior to this, Schwarz spent over five years with Goldman Sachs & Co., first covering alternative investments and then moving into a global management and strategy team, working closely with the firm's leadership. Earlier, he was a member of the legal restructuring practice at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Schwarz has also worked at both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Senate in Washington, DC.

Schwarz received his BA in political science from Colgate University.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Diana Pastrana

[email protected]

212-824-1825

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates

Related Links

https://www.russellreynolds.com

