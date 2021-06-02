Russell Reynolds Associates Joins Hands with the WHO Foundation for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Efforts

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to improve the way the world is led, Russell Reynolds Associates , a global leadership advisory and search firm, announced today it has joined a prestigious list of global and national organizations participating in the Go Give One Coalition Challenge, a COVID-19 fundraising campaign created by the WHO Foundation to help raise money for Gavi COVAX AMC , which funds COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income countries.

As part of a coalition of companies, RRA is implementing an internal campaign to encourage its consultants and employees, as well as customers and partners worldwide, to each donate at least $5 for one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The coalition has committed to raising $5 million which will pay for 1 million doses of the vaccine. This effort supports Go Give One in its goal of getting 50 million people to take part in the campaign.

"Many of us have been blessed to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, allowing us to resume our pre-pandemic lives and safely spend time with those we love, but so many around the world are not as lucky," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "By working with Go Give One and the Gavi Alliance, we can help provide vaccines to those in our world who have not had the opportunity to protect themselves from this terrible disease."

The campaign will consist of:

A series of internal communications to all employees and consultants across 46 countries

Social media content across all RRA owned platforms

RRA homepage spotlight on Go Give One

Email outreach to RRA client database

"As leaders in business and our communities, it is imperative that we take action to help those in need. The pandemic is not over for everyone, but hopefully with this effort we can bring safety and peace of mind to hundreds of thousands of people around the world," added Murphy.

To take part in the Go Give One Coalition Challenge with RRA:

Donate directly through the Go Give One Coalition Challenge website

Launch your own Go Give One fundraising challenge

Spread the word about the Go Give One Donation Challenge with your personal networks

About the Go Give One campaign

This is a white label campaign that can be used by anyone who wants to help fund global vaccine equity. It was created by the WHO Foundation, in partnership with global and national partners. Reid Strategies is managing the campaign at www.gogiveone.org.

The campaign's vision reflects the personal, human desire to be free again from a virus that has affected individuals in deeply personal ways; and responds to people's compassion to help one another, to do something to end the pandemic. Go Give One offers a global solution to a problem we all share, a virus that knows no boundaries, and a virus that we can only be free from, when all of us are protected.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

