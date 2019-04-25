Russia Animation, VFX & Games Markets, 2018-2019 & 2020
The animation industry in Russia has been thriving ever since the days of USSR. The Russian animation industry has received numerous awards and prizes for their productions at different international festivals. For example, in 2000, Russian director Alexander Petrov won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his production The Old Man and the Sea. Alexander Petrov also received the Oscar nomination for My Love. Konstantin Bronzit's Lavatory - Love Story was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of Animated Short Film.
The Russian animation industry produced several animated films in the year 2018. There is also the key problem of acute lack of technical personnel in the animated film industry. The past tradition of fostering, training personnel at studios has become defunct. There is a need to revive animation studios such as Soyuzmultfilm, which used to be Russia's top animation studio for long periods in the past and was also the largest studio in Europe. Soyuzmultfilm needs funding to rebuild its infrastructure and facilities.
The Russian animation industry market is dominated by animation productions from Disney. Eleven Disney cartoons are in the top 23 brands represented in retail chains. The top three brands are Disney Princesses, Smeshariki and Winnie the Pooh. Smeshariki is an animation series designed and produced in Russia and has 10 percent of the market. Licensed products which are based on animation brands and characters account for 60 percent of sales of children's products in the United States, 40 percent in Europe and about 15 percent in Russia.
The total value of Russian games industry was US$ 1.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2020. Mobile & hand-held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console games. The PC games segment is the slowest growing segment.
Key Topics Covered:
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Russia's Animation, VFX & Games Industry
Animation Film market in Russia
- GLOBALLY SUCCESSFUL RUSSIAN ANIMATIONS
- INDUSTRY DRIVERS
- CHALLENGES
- GOVERNMENT SUPPORT AND ANIMATION FUNDING IN RUSSIA
- INDUSTRY OPPORTUNITIES
Strategies for Animation Studios in Russia
Recent Movie Trends in Russia
Animation Studios in Russia
Value of Animation Industry in Russia
Size of Animation Industry in Russia
Statistics on Animation Studios in Russia
Russian Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Companies Mentioned
- Soyuzmultfilm
- Disney
