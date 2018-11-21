Russian and Egyptian Opera Stars to Appear Together at MUST Opera House

CAIRO and MOSCOW, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Gala El Hadidi, Anna Aglatova, Konstantin Shushakov, Sergei Skorohodov and Antonina Vesenina, together on the same stage - a gift from Russia to Egypt

The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Joint-Stock Company Atomstroyexport (JSC ASE - Engineering Division of Rosatom) and Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt (NPPA) organize the Forum of Nuclear Industry Suppliers in Cairo, Egypt 25-26th November 2018.

Within the framework of the forum a gala-concert " High art - high technologies" will take place on the stage of MUST Opera House. This unique international concert will feature leading Russian and Egyptian opera singers from the Bolshoi, the Mariinsky theater and from the Dresden Semperoper.

Gala-concert " High art - high technologies" is an event with an international scope and a marvelous gift for the opera lovers in Egypt. World-known opera stars such as Sergei Skorohodov and Antonina Vesenina from the Bolshoi, Anna Aglatova and Konstantin Shushakov the Mariinsky theater, Gala el Hadid from the Dresden Semperoper will participate in this concert.

The concert will include key arias and ensembles from Iolanta, Don Carlos, Magic Flute, Barber of Seville, Carmen. The music will be told in the context of a single fairy-tale story line focusing on the love of a Russian knight for an Egyptian princess.

"Our concert is about a love that unites the world," commented Ogor Ushakov, stage director of the Bolshoi theater. "We are happy to offer Egyptain opera fans an ability to hear great voices in a great setting."

The concert organizer, Russian corrporation Rosatom, is building Egypt's first atomic reactor near the town of El Dabaa. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, president of Egypt, has called the plant a new stage in the development of the Russia-Egypt relationship. The agreement for the construction of the 4 blocks, each 1200 MW, was signed in 2016.

