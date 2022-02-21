Russia's Largest Deicer Producer UZPM Invests $32M in Advanced Technologies

MOSCOW, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ural Plant of Deicing Materials (UZPM), a member of the Winter Technologies Group (WTG), increased its investments in new technologies for production and reached a maximum in the 15 years of the enterprise's operations. The goal of the $32M (2.5 billion rubles) investment is to modernize the production lines with the newest technologies available and expand the output capacities to meet the growing demand.

The two main projects started in 2018 and are being implemented with the support of the federal and regional Industrial Development Funds. They involve building new production facilities in the Kama region and will also create over fifty highly productive jobs.

Commenting on the largest investment of UZPM to date, Rustam Gilfanov, chairman of the WTG Innovation and Strategic Development Council said: "We have always strived to make people's lives safer by delivering the most effective products, in fact, our R&D, the largest in the country among our peers, works tirelessly on that. By committing such significant funding to the new production facilities we are confirming our pledge to meet the growing demand and fully comply with the most stringent environmental standards for many years to come."

Within the framework of the first project "Glatt. Aviation deicing" a fully automated line for high-performance chloride-free deicers for airports grounds will be created. Installation of the Glatt unit has been completed and it is being prepared for launch by specialists from the German equipment manufacturer. The modern production complex is capable to meet high output capacity goals while being fully compliant with the stringent environmental and ESG standards, including those set by the EU. The production method is focused on the single granule method, which will press a variety of formula's ingredients into a single small pellet. The formulas are unique and UZPM's know-how, born by its extensive R&D, and are custom-tailored to address specific demands including temperature bands as low as -30C.

The second investment project involves another large-scale automated line Ebner, which will deliver components for deicing products for the oil industry. It is envisaged that products will be exported to the CIS countries and the European Union.

The Winter Technologies Group (WTG) is an international group of companies specializing in ESG-compliant innovative technologies and solutions for a safe and comfortable living during winter. Its mission is to develop efficient technologies to make people's living comfortable and safe. Armed with that purpose, it conducts research and development, as well as unites like-minded enterprises for bringing to market the best solutions, technologies and practices available.

UZPM was founded in 2007 in the city of Perm, by Rustam Gilfanov, a Russian entrepreneur, who is now a recognized expert in the field of winter road maintenance. Today UZPM is the largest ESG compliant producer of modern multicomponent eco-friendly deicing and anti-icing materials in Russia. UZPM products are intended for winter and off-season maintenance of city roads and sidewalks, airports, and other infrastructure facilities.

