Russo's New York Pizzeria Set To Open Clovis Location In Late 2021

CLOVIS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria, the only authentic New York-style, Italian restaurant, and pizzeria franchise concept, is set to open its first location in Fresno market later this year. The restaurant located at 1845 Herndon Ave, Ste. C Clovis, Ca 93611 will feature the restaurant's updated casual dining layout that includes an open-pizza concept station for guests to watch Russo's chefs prepare their hand-tossed pizzas and homemade meals fresh from scratch. The new design also allows the convenience for guests to choose take-out or delivery. This will be the first of five locations in development that is scheduled for the Fresno market by Don & Katharina Haines.

"We are excited to offer Fresno families, friends and business associates a location for authentic New York-style pizzeria and Italian. Blending the simplicity of a pizzeria with the freshness of an upscale Italian restaurant, we deliver a chef-driven dining experience in a fast-casual setting. Our brand is so glad to have Don & Katharina Haines in the Russo's New York Pizzeria family, they are one of our first franchisees in California and the passion they have shown for restaurant operations, experience and commitment to quality makes them a great growth partner. I'm confident they will continue to carry on the Russo's family tradition in his own community "said Anthony Russo, Founder and CEO, Russo's New York Pizzeria.

Following the family mantra "If it isn't fresh, don't serve it!" Russo's delivers an expansive menu that blends generations of family recipes with fresh, seasonal ingredients and authentic Italian imports like Pecorino Romano cheese from Emilia Romagna, Italy; aged-balsamic vinegar from a centuries-old vineyard in Italy; and extra virgin olive oil from Partanna, Italy.

About Russo's Restaurants

Russo's Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo's Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Florida. Russo's has entered international markets as well, with locations in with locations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo's Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo's Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo's franchise development opportunities, visit www.russosfranchise.com.

SOURCE Russo's New York Pizzeria

