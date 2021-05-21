Rustic MAKA Introduces World's First-of-Its-Kind 2-in-1 Duo Scent Deodorant for a Unique, Amazingly Refreshing Experience

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Completely redefining the way consumers use their deodorant, identifying and filling a gap in the natural deodorant market, Rustic MAKA is once again making it even easier to make a clean switch as they announce the debut of 2-in-1 deodorant duos aptly named, DEO DUOS. Founded by Kasia Rothe, the new deodorants' scent combinations are the perfect addition to Rustic MAKA's range of underarm products made with complex natural botanicals and minerals that work in perfect balance with the human body to truly deliver results.

Rustic MAKA LLC

Rustic MAKA's one-of-a-kind DEO DUOS launch focuses on odor protection, nourishing, and balancing, with each deodorant stick carefully thought out to seamlessly fit into any health-conscious woman's, man's, or teen's holistic body care regimen. These are not your average deodorants, as both DEO DUO sticks are layered with two unique scents in one container, meaning you will never get bored again. Deo Duos ALL THAT SASS + SWEET LEMONADE (Baking Soda-Free) is an ideal everyday odor protector, while Deo Duos MYSTIC RIVER + CLEAN BLISS BiodomePro™ Prebiotic (Baking Soda-Free) is formulated with ingredients to help balance the skin's microbiome. Developed for seamless commercial distribution, each DEO DUO stick also features non-GMO and organic ingredients, is cruelty-free and vegan-certified, made in the USA and packaged in BPA-free + recyclable containers.

Never run into the problem of not knowing which deodorant scent to use again, when you experience the playful Sweet Lemonade layered on top of the sassy All That Sass in Deo Duos ALL THAT SASS + SWEET LEMONADE or the blissful Clean Bliss layered on top of refreshing Mystic River in Deo Duos MYSTIC RIVER + CLEAN BLISS BiodomePro™ Prebiotic. No other body care brand has layered scents like this ever before. Rustic MAKA is thrilled to bring you the refreshing fusion experience like no other that is sure to become a joyful part of your day and a lasting favorite in your clean body care journey.

The DEO DUOS are available at RusticMAKA.com.

About Rustic MAKA

Rustic MAKA® is a woman-owned natural deodorants and body care company dedicated to work towards reclaiming their customers' well-being. They embrace simplicity and offer products that go beyond today's standards of natural, through use of exceptional ingredients and no animal testing. Their products are made with plant-based ingredients; formulated with organic butters and oils, fortifying minerals, nutrient-rich botanical extracts that nourish the skin; and scented with pure essential oils and plant-based isolates, which make them synthetic fragrance-free. Rustic MAKA believes in simple ingredients transformed into effective and good-for-the-body products that actually work.

First-Of-Its Kind 2-in-1 Duo Deodorant by Rustic MAKA

