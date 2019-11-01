Rusty Hardin & Associates Honored Among US News - Best Lawyers' Top Law Firms

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusty Hardin & Associates has earned a place on the prestigious Best Law Firms list for 2020 from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

Known for high-stakes trial work in both civil and criminal cases, the firm earned repeat top-tier honors in the Houston metro area for its commercial litigation and white-collar criminal defense work. The firm's appellate practice was ranked nationally for the second consecutive year.

"Rusty Hardin & Associates wear the white hats – and they have a solid-gold reputation for good reason," wrote one client in a review of the firm. "It is rare to find brilliance, confidence and integrity packaged together."

That client went on to call firm founder Rusty Hardin and firm partner Joe Roden "the full package," and also noted Mr. Roden's "responsiveness and command of the law." Mr. Roden handles commercial litigation and appellate work.

Another pleased business litigation client said Rusty Hardin & Associates had provided "unsurpassed legal services. … While effectively and efficiently handling several complex commercial litigation matters, RHA delivers unparalleled results."

Five of the firm's attorneys are featured in the 2020 Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer-review guide to individual lawyers. In addition to Mr. Hardin and Mr. Roden, others earning Best Lawyers recognition are Jennifer Brevorka, Lara Hollingsworth and Cathy Cochran.

For a firm to make the Best Law Firms list, at least one lawyer must be recognized in the Best Lawyers guide. Selections are further based on client evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and research by the editors. Clients review firms for their expertise, responsiveness, integrity, cost-effectiveness, and competitiveness.

Mr. Hardin is internationally known for his representation of high-profile clients, ranging from top athletes to prominent public figures. Last year he was named one of four Global Elite Thought Leaders in the U.S. by Who's Who Legal, an international research firm. He also is ranked in the 2019 Chambers USA legal guide for business lawyers.

To view the full 2019 Best Law Firms list, visit http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built an outstanding reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in both civil matters and significant criminal cases. Visit https://www.rustyhardin.com.

