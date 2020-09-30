Rusty Hardin & Associates Promotes Trial Lawyer Daniel Dutko to Partner

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusty Hardin & Associates has announced the elevation of Houston trial lawyer Daniel Dutko to partner.

"Daniel is a prime example of what it means to be fiercely dedicated to your clients and practice," said firm founder Rusty Hardin. "In the time he's been a member of our team, he has applied his litigation talents to a broad range of matters and continues to focus on pursuing justice for those who have been injured or wronged. I could not be more thrilled to make this well-deserved promotion."

Mr. Dutko is a seasoned trial lawyer whose practice focuses on cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, products liability, class action, and complex commercial litigation. He has argued in front of the Texas Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, as well as the First, Third, Thirteenth, and Fourteenth Courts of Appeals in Texas.

He also is a member of the litigation team for Susan Dorety, a Texas woman who sued Princess Cruise Lines for knowingly exposing her and her husband to Covid-19 and for delaying her husband from leaving the ship after he became sick. The case is Susan Dorety et al. vs. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd., Case No. 2:20-cv-02458, in the U.S. District Court of for the Central District of California.

Mr. Dutko previously served as of counsel after joining the firm in 2019. Prior to joining Rusty Hardin & Associates, he was an adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law where he taught trial advocacy. During his eight years as a law professor, he successfully coached trial teams to national championships at the National Trial Competition of the American Trial Lawyers Association.

Mr. Dutko also gained considerable courtroom experience as an associate practicing at two civil litigation law firms: Burck Lapidus & Lanza LLP and Hanszen Laporte LLP.

"I am fortunate to work alongside so many talented professionals who possess a shared passion for helping clients," said Mr. Dutko. "This will be a challenging and exciting new role, but I'm eager to continue contributing to the firm's growth."

Mr. Dutko earned his law degree from South Texas College of Law where he was named most outstanding student advocate. He obtained his bachelor's degree in history from Texas A&M University.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, personal injury, appellate, and general civil and criminal litigation. For more information, please visit http://www.rustyhardin.com/.

