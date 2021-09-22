Rusty Hardin Named a Top 100 Lawyer for Business Litigation by Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston trial lawyer Rusty Hardin has solidified his position as one of the state's top litigators with his 18th consecutive placement on the list of Texas Super Lawyers. Mr. Hardin's talent for reading juries and exceptional courtroom skills also earned him honors in 2021 among the Top 100 in both Texas and Houston for business litigation.

Joining Mr. Hardin on the list of 2021 Texas Super Lawyers are firm partners Lara Hollingsworth , Terry D. Kernell , and Joe Roden .

Recognized for the second year for her appellate work, Ms. Hollingsworth's selection to the annual legal guide speaks to her extensive knowledge and mastery of complex legal and procedural issues. In May, she secured a Texas Supreme Court ruling that clarified when parties in litigation can use the Texas anti-SLAPP law.

Mr. Roden also continues to build on his reputation and expertise as an appellate lawyer. He is the immediate past chair of the Houston Bar Association appellate practice section and has been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer since 2009.

Mr. Kernell is a lawyer with more than 30 years of experience handling complex cases in both federal and state courts. This is his 13th consecutive year to be selected to the Texas Super Lawyers guide for business litigation.

Mr. Hardin has been selected among the Top 100 lawyers in Texas three times since 2003, including placement among the Top 10 four times.

"I feel fortunate that I get to come into the office every day and work alongside such talented lawyers," said Mr. Hardin. "I want to congratulate Lara, Terry, and Joe for their multiple and repeat honors to Texas Super Lawyers and also for the great work they continue to do for clients."

Published by Thomson Reuters, Texas Super Lawyers is an annual legal guide that recognizes attorneys based on their professional achievements. Selection is determined through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list is restricted to the top five percent of attorneys practicing in the state.

To view the complete list of 2021 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com .

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate fights, and general civil and criminal litigation.

