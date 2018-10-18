Rutgers Business School symposium on Nov. 7 to address how executives to recent college graduates can stay relevant in the digital economy

Rutgers Business School (RBS) is hosting a business community engagement symposium on Nov. 7 on how organizations and workers can get ahead of the curve. "Lifelong Learning in the Digital Era" is bringing together experts from Google, McKinsey, LinkedIn, edX, Rutgers and more to offer solutions to companies and individuals on how they can refresh their knowledge and skills and not become irrelevant in the new digital economy.

"The pace of change in technology requires both management and the workforce to keep their skills current," said Lei Lei, dean of Rutgers Business School. "Otherwise, they will lose out to competitors that have increased their efficiency and stimulated product innovation," she said.

According to Leon Fraser, assistant professor of professional practice at Rutgers Business School and organizer of the half-day event, recent college graduates as well as seasoned executives must refresh their skills regularly or risk becoming irrelevant and disposable. "This symposium raises awareness on the pressing business issue of "lifelong learning" and offers companies and individuals useful information that will help them survive and thrive," said Fraser.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 7 from 8 AM to 1 PM at Rutgers Business School in Newark, NJ. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Special keynote speaker will be international best-selling author Warren Berger, known for his writing about the power of questioning.

Interested in attending, register by Nov. 2.

Event details:

RBS Business Community Engagement Symposium: Lifelong Learning in the Digital Era

The world is changing faster than ever and our skill sets have a shorter life.

AGENDA

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM EST

REGISTER

Rutgers Business School

1 Washington Park

Newark, NJ 07102

View Map

SOURCE Rutgers Business School

Related Links

http://www.business.rutgers.edu

