Rutgers to Host Invitation-Only International Business Ethics Conference

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Ethical Leadership (IEL) at Rutgers Business School will host the 10th TransAtlantic Business Ethics Conference (TABEC), on Nov. 1-3, 2018 at Rutgers University in Newark. TABEC is a small invitation-only conference that brings together a selection of the finest business ethics scholars from North American and Europe to share their ideas on some of the most pressing issues in business ethics of our times.

TABEC meets every two years and the location alternates between Europe and North America. The conference consists of 10-to-12 scholars from each side of the Atlantic. The goal of the conference is to encourage dialogue between North American and European scholars in business ethics on topics of current interest and to discuss them in a small and informal setting. The group will also publish selected papers from the conference in the TABEC book series, which will be published by Edward Elgar.

In addition to the 22 invited international scholars, select members of the Rutgers Business School community have been invited to participate: Amy Salapak, Fulbright Scholar visiting from Australia; Mahmut Arslan, visiting professor from Turkey; and the IEL research fellows. The IEL research fellows are full-time faculty members of Rutgers Business School who do research and/or teaching in areas related to business ethics, leadership ethics, and corporate social responsibility. Rutgers alumnus Gary M. Cohen, executive vice president, Global Health, BD, president, BD Foundation, and founder of the Rutgers Institute for Corporate Social Innovation, will give the keynote on Friday.

The 2018 conference theme is Ethical Business Leadership in Troubling Times. Immigration, Brexit, the election of Donald Trump, and the emergence of populism and nationalism on both sides of the Atlantic pose challenging questions about the ethical, social, and political responsibilities of business leaders. IEL Director Joanne B. Ciulla said the conference "brings together some of the top scholars on both sides of the Atlantic to explore the complex role of business in today's world."

In a recent speech, Apple CEO Tim Cook said when government is less functional, it falls on businesses and other areas of society to "step up." His comment highlights one of the foundational questions in business ethics and CSR: What are the responsibilities of businesses and business leadership to society? Moreover, do the responsibilities of business change when there are social problems or problems with other institutions? TABEC participants will discuss these topics and more starting on Nov. 2.

