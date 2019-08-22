Ruth Hadfield Beatrice Recognized for Excellence in Education and Hypnotherapy

With more than 65 years of professional experience to her credit, Ms. Beatrice began her career as an educator in the Bristol Township School District in Pennsylvania and a recreation director with the Philadelphia Department of Recreation in 1953. Over the course of her decades-long career, she has worked in a number of other school districts, including the School District of Philadelphia, the Worcester School District, the Spring-Ford Area School District and the Souderton Area School District. Ms. Beatrice concluded her career in education as an educator in the Central Bucks School District in Doylestown, PA, in 1993.

Having retired from education, Ms. Beatrice pursued a second career in hypnotherapy, becoming a certified clinical hypnotherapist and hypno-anaesthesia therapist. Serving as a private practice clinical hypnotherapist since 1980, her first practices were in Perkasie, PA, and Avalon, NJ. Currently, Ms. Beatrice maintains her clinical hypnotherapy practice in Port St. Lucie, FL, where she has been active since 1999.

Prior to embarking on her careers, Ms. Beatrice earned a Bachelor of Science at West Chester University in Pennsylvania in 1953. Following this accomplishment, she spent time working in the field before returning to college to complete a Master of Science from Marywood University in Pennsylvania in 1978. Ms. Beatrice later completed postgraduate coursework at Temple University and Pennsylvania State University between 1978 and 1980.

A member of the National Guild of Hypnotists, Ms. Beatrice has contributed her skills to several branches of the organization. The vice president of the Philadelphia branch of the Hypnosis Society of Pennsylvania from 1993 to 1995, she was also vice president of the Philadelphia Hypnosis Union Local 476 during this time. She holds further membership with the Hypnosis Education Association, the Jupiter Lighthouse Transformational Group, the Hypnotists of Treasure Coast, the National Board of Hypnotherapy and Hypnotic Anesthesiology, and the National Association of Professional Therapists. Ms. Beatrice belongs to a number of educational organizations as well due to her many years as an educator.

Having accomplished much over the course of her career, Ms. Beatrice is incredibly proud of her time in education. Enjoying her work with children, she would always go the extra mile with her classes, loving to see her students' progress. Some of her biggest highlights were putting on plays and musicals designed specifically for her students. Ms. Beatrice would also do an annual Thanksgiving dinner with her students, teaching them cooking skills by preparing the meal in the classroom under the supervision of herself and parent volunteers.

Outside of her professional paths, Ms. Beatrice has given back much to her community as well. A notable union delegate to the international conference of the Office and Professional Employees International Union in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 1995, she was also active with the Pierce Free Public Library and the Newcomers Civic Association in Pennsylvania for many years. Ms. Beatrice also maintained involvement with the Avalon Civic Association, the Avalon Senior Association, the Ballantrae Women's Association and the Ballantrae Angler's Club.

Happily married for many years, Ms. Beatrice is the proud mother of three children and grandmother to six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is incredibly proud of one of her granddaughters who has followed her example and is pursuing a career in elementary education. In light of all her accomplishments, Ms. Beatrice has previously been featured in Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of American Women.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

