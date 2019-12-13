Rutherford & Associates Promotes James VanHall to Vice President of Engineering to Drive Innovation and Reliability

HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutherford & Associates announced today that James VanHall has joined the executive team as the new Vice President of Software Engineering. James VanHall recently served as Rutherford & Associates' Director of SaaS.

James will be responsible for all facets of producing software solutions that deliver innovation, reliability, functionality, and the user experience necessary to make Rutherford & Associates the premier provider of DSD solutions. James will be responsible as the production leader for the entire software development process and management of all eoStar software releases to the market. Working together with the CEO and the entire Rutherford senior leadership team, he will help to ensure alignment with the organization's broader business strategy.

James has over ten years of experience in leadership, serving as the technical lead and architect for enterprise solutions. Some of his successes include the development of an enterprise TMS System, customized web and mobile solutions, and the architecture for the Great Plains integration point for WMS for Nissan Motor Company. James's onsite experience, serving as the software engineer for several go-lives and implementations has provided insight and empathy for the customer and end-user.

"James is an exceptional leader, passionate about performance and innovation, and committed to delivering a premier solution! I am very excited for James and believe that he will have significant opportunity to make a true market impact for Rutherford and for all those that work with him in the role," said Jim Clishem, Chief Executive Officer.

About Rutherford & Associates

Founded in 1986, Rutherford and Associates is the creator of eoStar, a comprehensive ERP route accounting software solution that leverages .NET and SQL Server technology from Microsoft and fully integrates key pieces of functionality into a single database. The end result is crystal clear visibility into a modern beverage distribution organization's KPIs and, ultimately, better efficiency throughout that organization.

Rutherford's software, which includes eoStar®, eoTouch®, eoWarehouse®, and eoStarOne® is utilized by some of the most successful modern beverage distribution organizations across North America.

