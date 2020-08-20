Rutherford Wine Company to Release VOTE. Napa Valley Wine in Time for Election Season

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutherford Wine Company is proud to announce the upcoming release of VOTE., a limited-production 2016 Napa Valley red wine with a strong call-to-action for consumers.

With experts predicting record-breaking voter turnout in November, VOTE. was crafted with the purpose to empower the American people to have their voices heard in the upcoming 2020 election.

VOTE. Napa Valley Red Wine 2016 label.

"When we were in development for crafting this wine, our team had many names and concepts on the table," said Morgan Zaninovich, Vice President and General Manager of Rutherford Wine Company. "We kept coming back to VOTE. It has a strong call to action, and ultimately a non-partisan, unifying message for all Americans to exercise a privilege that should not be taken for granted."

The label, which is mostly black and white, shows the image of a Bald Eagle with the wine's name prominently displayed; this design decision was made to create strong shelf presence while maintaining a non-partisan feel.

"The Bald Eagle is an iconic symbol of the United States; it's the first thing we thought of when realizing the label," explained Nick Berube, Director of Marketing for Rutherford Wine Company. "In order to make this a wine for people across the political spectrum, we purposely kept the color palette black and white while keeping the eagle's striking yellow eyes. The back label is equally simple with the message to have your voice be heard in 2020."

Having received positive feedback from consumer testing, Zaninovich and his team see VOTE. as a fun addition to election night viewing parties or even as a keepsake wine to commemorate the highly anticipated election.

VOTE. is a blend of predominantly Merlot, Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, and is scheduled to be released September 8, 2020 at a suggested retail price of $30.

About Rutherford Wine Company

Family owned and managed for three generations; Rutherford Wine Company is dedicated to the art of crafting fine wine. Based in Napa Valley's renowned Rutherford appellation, their extensive portfolio includes Rutherford Ranch, Scott Family Estate, Predator Wines, Rhiannon Red Wine, Lander-Jenkins, Silver Buckle, Four Virtues Wines and Round Hill California wines. The range of brands showcases the diversity of California's many appellations and the unique personality of each site. These acclaimed wines come from a family who is committed to sustainability, both at the winery and in the vineyard. The winery is certified as California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW) and the estate vineyards are a combination of sustainable, organic and fish friendly.

