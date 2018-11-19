Ruth's Chris Steak House Sizzles At Silver Legacy Resort Casino

For guests at Silver Legacy, Ruth's Chris transcends the traditional steakhouse experience, offering a stylish and modern atmosphere, award-winning spirits program and legendary service. On the menu, guests will find Ruth's Chris signature steaks, high-quality seafood, fresh salads and appetizers, homemade sides and decadent desserts. The new restaurant, which seats 240, features an expansive dining room along with a private dining room to host what are sure to become the city's most memorable celebrations.

"Our Founder Ruth Fertel liked to say: if you've had a filet this good, welcome back," shared General Manager Gary Steininger. "I am eager to share our world-renowned dining experience with Silver Legacy guests and all of our neighbors in the Heart of Reno."

With each new restaurant, Ruth's Chris hosts team training rehearsal dinners to benefit charities who are making an impact in the local community. Over two evenings, the restaurant raised more than $6,000 for Food Bank of Northern Nevada, an organization that works to combat hunger across the region. At today's ceremonial steak cutting to commemorate the restaurant's opening, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Anthony Carano announced that ERI would match the proceeds raised for a total of $12,000 to be donated to the Food Bank.

"My grandfather, Don Carano, built this company on the foundation of great food and great service and Ruth's Chris perfectly complements those characteristics," said Carano. "This is the start of a great partnership that will continue the tradition of fine dining at THE ROW and we couldn't be more excited."

Ruth's Chris Steak House at Silver Legacy Resort Casino is now open for dinner service seven days a week, including holidays, and will also feature a weekly happy hour. For reservations and more information, please visit www.ruthschris.com or call (775) 325-7573.

About Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is How It's Done.

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty-eight properties in thirteen states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado's properties feature approximately 30,000 slot machines and VLTs and 800 table games, and over 12,500 hotel rooms.

Founded in 1973 in Reno, Eldorado has been dedicated to providing exceptional guest service, a dynamic gaming product, award-winning dining, exciting entertainment and premiere accommodations. Our extensive management experience and unwavering commitment to our team members, guests and shareholders have been the primary drivers of our strategic goals and success. We take pride in our reinvestment in our properties and the communities we support along with emphasizing our family-style approach in an effort to build loyalty among our team members and guests. We will continue to focus on the future growth and diversification of our company while maintaining our core values and striving for operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com

About Silver Legacy

Silver Legacy Resort Casino is a 1,600 room premier destination, located in the heart of Reno and boasting the perfect amenities for any getaway: spacious guest rooms and spa suites, over 50 headlining entertainers a year, award-winning restaurants including LA's famous Canter's Delicatessen, The Spa at Silver Legacy, northern Nevada's newest luxury wellness retreat, a brand-new, state-of-the-art Poker Room and Laugh Factory Comedy Club, the #1 comedy club in the country. For more information about Silver Legacy Resort Casino, visit SilverLegacyReno.com or follow Silver Legacy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use #SilverLegacy when uploading your photos to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

