Ruud HGP Van Erve, M.D., Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

With a fondness for the basic fundamentals of the medical profession, Care to Move is an orthopedic center located in Deventer, Netherlands. Equipped with a dedicated team of "specialists in the field of Orthopedics, who, together with skilled therapists and technicians who perform our therapies, are fully committed to solving your problem with your posture and movement," the center is devoted to the vigor and wellness of their clients. Providing superior healthcare services, the facility offers services with regards to the treatment within the areas of Back pain, Achilles tendonitis, Foot Abnormality, Hip problems, Kyphosis, Knee pain and more. Employing a team of physical therapists and orthopedic surgeons, it is the center's goal to provide a combined diagnostic approach before implementing a plan of action for the patients. Offering an extensive diagnostic visit for new patients, Care to Move understands the various problems that can arise due to equilibrium disturbances. Utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology and state of the art equipment, the company determines which treatment is best suitable for their patients.

Garnishing over eighteen years of experience in the field of Orthopedics, Dr. Van Erve is known for his remarkable contributions to the profession. Respected for his work in the industry, Dr. Van Erve holds "Curing the poor population," at the forefront of his future ambitions. Hoping to build up a stronger community one individual at a time, Dr. Van Erve lends a compassionate approach when handling his patients medical needs.

Early in his career, Dr. Van Erve attained his Medical Degree in 1990 from the University of Nijmegen. Later, he then went onto complete his postgraduate training at Groningen University Medical Centre.

To further his professional career, Dr. Van Erve is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including being an International Member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, NDOS, DMS, Duth Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Group, the Work Group of Doctors & Lawyers, Leading Physicians of the World, and the International Association of Healthcare Professionals.

When he is not working, Dr. Van Erve enjoys riding horses with his daughters.

Dr. Van Erve dedicates this recognition to his four daughters.

For more information, please feel free to visit www.caretomove.nl

