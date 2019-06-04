RV & Commercial Web Services Simplify Website Management for Dealers

NORFOLK, Va., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Web Services and Commercial Web Services , divisions of Trader Interactive that provide online marketing solutions for RV, commercial truck, material handling, agricultural and equipment dealers, have introduced the industry's first drag-and-drop content management system for dealer websites built and hosted by both services. The new Advanced Content Editor saves hours of dealer overhead, avoids delays in deploying new or updated content by reducing the need for dealers to call technical support, and adds automatic mobile-friendly formatting to optimize the browsing experience for mobile users.

"This is a major upgrade to our content editor that provides faster, easier and more flexibility in website management. It is the most advanced content editor platform for dealers in the RV, equipment, commercial truck, material handling and agricultural industries," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "With 88% of consumers researching online before buying in-store, 94% not trusting outdated websites, and nearly half of web traffic now coming from mobile devices, the ability to easily keep sites current, relevant and mobile-friendly can make the difference between making and losing sales. The new content editor is so easy to use and makes quick work for those who want to take more control of their site."

Key new capabilities include:

Simply select the element you want to add (heading, text, image, button, etc.) and drop the desired content into place – no need to call customer support or know HTML coding for basic page development or updates. Rich new do-it-yourself features: Add testimonials, image galleries, maps, share buttons and other value-added site features to existing pages with a click, enhancing site content for increased consumer engagement without technical assistance.

The new functionality extends the competitive advantages of the website development services offered by RV Web Services and Commercial Web Services. Dealers benefit from the businesses' deep expertise in their respective industries, back-end inventory management tools enabling real-time inventory updates, and robust lead generation and lead management abilities. Dealers who use the services also have access to exclusive market insights provided by sister companies RV Trader, Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader, including national search rankings of the top-performing vehicles and the number of listings currently available for each model that can help dealers establish their sales strategy.

Both RV Web Services and Commercial Web Services also offer search engine marketing, social media management, advanced showroom and inventory listings, and other online marketing tools to help dealers generate leads, drive sales and maximize profits. More information is available at www.rvwebservices.com and www.commercialwebservices.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence on an innovative cloud platform, the company's innovative digital solutions improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees around the world by intuitively and seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive powers lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.traderinteractive.com.

