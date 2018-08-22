RV Rentals - RVnGO Announces the Best Comprehensive Insurance Coverage for RV Rentals with No Risk, No Cost for Hosts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RVnGO (www.RVnGO.com) introduces the most comprehensive insurance coverage for renting RVs! Whether you're thinking about renting your RV for the first time, or you manage RVs for rent or have your own fleet, our coverage provides the industry's best coverage at a low daily premium that is paid by the Guest. "It wasn't easy and it took us a while to design an insurance product that perfectly meets the RV rental industry's needs, but in the end it was worth making sure it was right," – Paul Kacir, founder of RVnGO.

With RVnGO it is free to list your RV for rent and we don't charge any fees to Hosts! All transactions processed by RVnGO are covered by our industry leading $1 million liability insurance for both the Host and the Guest with comprehensive coverage for damage to your RV up to $200,000. The Guest pays the daily insurance fee. Real insurance made real simple!

Auto Liability Coverage Limits: $1 million for the driver (and any additional drivers) and Host. Check the fine print on other policies, they're usually only $500,000 or just statutory minimum coverage levels for drivers (that's $20,000 in most states). Auto Liability Provider: Crum & Forster, an "A" rated insurance company and one of the largest and most trusted specialty insurance providers in the United States since 1822. Auto Physical Damage Coverage Limits: Covers damage to the RV up to $200,000 for all risks (certain exclusions apply), including damage in an accident or from natural disasters or loss due to theft. Auto Physical Damage Coverage Provider: Lloyd's of London, the oldest and most trusted insurance provider in the world. Insurance Costs: Daily insurance fees range from $70 for Class A Motorhomes to $40 for Trailers and are paid by the Guest. Deductibles range from $3,500 for Class A Motorhomes to $1,000 for Trailers and are also paid by the Guest. No risk, no cost for Hosts. Claims Processing: We're not clowning around. Claims are professionally processed by Crum & Forster and RPS (Risk Placement Services – part of Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Agency, one of the largest in the world). Coverage: Coverage is automatic for all transactions processed on RVnGO and extend to all RVs in the United States (except New York) and covers travel throughout the United States and Canada.

So what are you waiting for? With no listing or hosting fees, free leads, free booking calendar, free tools to manage your RV rental business, no paperwork with electronic check-ins and check-outs and automatic coverage by the industry's best comprehensive insurance, it's no wonder RVnGO is the fastest growing RV rental platform.

Some limits and exclusions apply, find out more by visiting www.RVnGO.com or contacting us at insurance@RVnGO.com.

About RVnGO

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RVnGO (www.RVnGO.com) puts RV owners and fleet operators (Hosts) directly in touch with Guests on its peer-to-peer RV rentals site. It is free for Hosts to list their RV and use the site and our fleet and customer relationship management tools. Hosts get 100% of the booking, the Guest pays the 3% credit card processing charge. All rentals processed through the site are automatically insured with our $1 million auto liability and $200,000 comprehensive insurance coverage, the affordable daily insurance fee and deductible is paid by the Guest. Real insurance made real simple with no cost and no risk to Hosts.

