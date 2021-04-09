RV Retailer, LLC and RV Technical Institute Announce Major Partnership

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with RVTI to deliver training and certification for our service technicians across the RV Retailer family of stores. This investment by RVR in tech training will support the continued growth of our service and parts business. We are committed to ensuring that we have the best certified technicians who have the resources available to advance their skills and provide the highest quality RV service for our customers at our 55 stores."

"RV Retailer's commitment to training and developing its service technicians is setting the bar for the industry to follow and makes them the perfect learning partner for the RV Technical Institute," said Curtis Hemmeler, Executive Director of the RV Technical Institute. "Through attracting new service technicians to meet the demand of the rapidly growing RV industry, and providing the gold standard RV Technical Institute training to their technicians, RV Retailer is showing their dedication to improving the customer experience."

"The partnership with RVTI expands our commitment to train our 400+ service technicians. This program coupled with our tech apprenticeship program, on-site tech training, and virtual leaning modules helps our service technicians gain the knowledge and experience needed to grow their careers," said Chris Glenn, RV Retailer's Vice President of Service and Parts Operations.

Created by top RV industry experts, RVTI offers the only industry-wide training program and career path for RV technicians. The career path included four levels of certification, from a Level 1 Certified Pre-delivery Inspection Technician all the way to a Level 4 Certified Master Technician.

Taylore Elliott, RV Retailer's Chief Human Resources Officer added, "This investment in our people provides RV Retailer service technicians with the opportunity to receive RVTI's training and certification at no cost to the employee and allows RV techs to advance their skills and build a career. We are committed to having all of our service techs certified this year as part of this program."

Under the terms of the new partnership and investment by RV Retailer, service technicians employed by RVR will have access to all RVTI training material at no cost to the service technicians. This includes all materials, unlimited testing, and access to self-paced online programs, as well as a comprehensive training portal and individual profiles to track their personal certifications in the portal.

To learn more about RV Retailer or RV Technical Institute, please visit www.rvretailer.com or www.rvti.org.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer has 55 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

About RV Technical Institute

The mission of the RV Technical Institute is to provide world-class training for RV maintenance and repair that will reduce the RV industry's shortfall of trained RV technicians. The RV Technical Institute's gold standard training and curriculum was developed by top RV industry experts and is the only industry-wide RV technician certification. Training is available directly from the RV Technical Institute through in-person classes or the self-paced online program and through our network of Authorized Learning Partners.

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

