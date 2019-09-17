RV Retailer, LLC Announces Expansion in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that it has added three stores with the acquisition of Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, a premier towable and motorhome RV dealer in North Carolina and South Carolina and the opening of the 10th ExploreUSA RV Supercenter in Tyler, Texas.

"We are pleased to continue our expansion in the states of Texas and South Carolina while adding our first store in North Carolina," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. "These are excellent markets and will be great stores for us."

Jon Ferrando added, "We are also pleased with the strong performance of our overall RV business which is outpacing the RV industry year-to-date with strong momentum through the summer selling season."

Sonny's Camp-N-Travel ("Sonny's"), in business since 1984, is a leading RV dealer in the Spartanburg and Charlotte markets with a strong brand mix including Grand Design RV, Thor and Forest River products. Sonny's retailed over 1,000 units in 2018. The business will continue to operate under the Sonny's Camp-N-Travel brand name. The existing general managers, Justin Slusser and TJ Paulin will continue to lead their respective stores.

"We are excited to have Justin Slusser, TJ Paulin and all of Sonny's associates join the RV Retailer team," said John Rizzo, EVP and CFO of RV Retailer. "We are excited about the growth prospects for Sonny's business with this talented management team, excellent market locations, and strong product mix."

"Our team is excited to enter into the Tyler, Texas market with our 10th ExploreUSA location," said Scott Chaney, CEO of ExploreUSA. "With a talented ExploreUSA team and strong brand mix led by Grand Design and Forest River Rockwood, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in this market."

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 24 RV stores in Texas, Florida, Arizona, New York, South Carolina, North Carolina and Iowa, including RV One Superstores, a leading RV retail brand on the East Coast with leading positions at 8 stores in Florida, New York, Iowa and South Carolina; Motor Home Specialist in Texas, the #1 volume motor home dealer in the world for the last 6 years; ExploreUSA, a leading primarily towable RV dealer in Texas with 10 stores; Tom's Camperland with 3 stores in Phoenix; and Sonny's Camp-N-Travel in the North Carolina and South Carolina with 2 stores. RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. The RV Retailer leadership team collectively has over 200 years of experience in automotive and RV retail. According to Statistical Surveys, Motor Home Specialist was the #1 volume motor home dealer in the U.S. in 2018.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

Jon Ferrando, (954) 908-3650

