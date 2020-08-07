RV Retailer, LLC Appoints Kurt Hornung to Senior Leadership Team as Corporate Vice President, Finance & Insurance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today the appointment of Kurt Hornung as Corporate Vice President, Finance & Insurance.

"Kurt Hornung is a great addition to the tremendous RV Retailer senior leadership team we are building," stated Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer. "Kurt's experience makes him ideal to lead our retail customer finance and insurance operations as we seek to create a world-class experience for our customers across our growing network of 33 stores. This is a next step on our journey towards building strong customer relationships and loyalty through the industry-leading package of retail finance and RV protection, service and assistance products that we offer at all stores to ensure customers have peace of mind with their RV purchase."

Kurt Hornung will be responsible for all F&I operations across RV Retailer, providing consistent training and development for RV Retailer's store sales and F&I teams. He will be responsible for the Company's retail lending relationships and the industry-leading set of proprietary RV protection, service and assistance products offered in all RV Retailer stores. He will also be a key team member building out the customer loyalty programs of RV Retailer. He will report to John Rizzo, EVP and CFO of RV Retailer.

"I'm thrilled to join the senior leadership team at the fastest growing RV dealership group in the industry," stated Kurt Hornung, Corporate Vice President, Finance & Insurance, RV Retailer LLC. "Alongside this incredible team, I look forward to working with our retail lending and protection product partners to provide a world-class customer experience for our customers, by ensuring we have the best customer experience in the industry."

"Kurt Hornung is a seasoned F&I executive with over two decades of experience in the automotive and RV industries," stated John Rizzo. "Kurt's experience includes over 10 years at AutoNation, where he led F&I for the largest automotive retailer in the U.S. with industry-leading performance and a transparent, customer-friendly F&I sales process."

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 33 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

