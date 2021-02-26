RV Retailer, LLC Appoints Tim Benter as Vice President, General Counsel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC today announced the appointment of Tim Benter as Vice President, General Counsel. Tim Benter will be responsible for all legal affairs of RV Retailer, LLC. He will report to Jon Ferrando, CEO and President.

"Tim Benter is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team," stated Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer. "Tim has a great mix of legal and business operations experience in a high growth environment, which makes him ideal to lead our legal function and partner with our executive team to drive strong growth and industry-leading legal compliance."

"I'm excited to join the senior leadership team at the fastest growing RV dealership group in the industry," stated Tim Benter. "I look forward to working with the team to help drive future growth and also establish a strong value-added legal and compliance function."

Tim Benter's most recent legal role was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Republic Services, an industry leading company founded by Wayne Huizenga that is the second-largest solid waste and recycling services company in North America with over $10 billion in annual revenue. Tim played a significant role in the mergers and acquisition legal function during the high growth period for Republic Services, and he also served in business operations roles for the company.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 54 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Bill Plemmons RV World, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC