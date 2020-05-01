RV Retailer, LLC Enters the Colorado Market with Acquisition of Cousins RV with Three Retail Locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that it is entering the Colorado market with acquisition of Cousins RV with three stores in Denver, Colorado Springs and Loveland.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "Cousins RV is a great addition to the RV Retailer Family of Stores. Cousins RV is the fastest growing RV dealer group in Colorado joining the fastest growing RV dealer company in the United States. This gives us an incredible RV business in Colorado and a platform for future growth with a proven business leader in Jim Humble leading the market."

Jim Humble, President of Cousins RV added, "This is an exciting next chapter for Cousins RV. I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish with major growth in less than two years. I am excited to join the RV Retailer leadership team led by Jon Ferrando. RV Retailer provides us an even greater opportunity to expand in Colorado and in the Western Region of U.S."

Jon Ferrando added, "This transaction reflects RV Retailer's commitment to grow through all economic cycles and to investing for the long term in superior brands, markets and management teams."

The acquisition of Cousins RV grows RV Retailer to 33 locations across the U.S. and marks its entry into the Colorado market. Colorado is the ninth largest state in terms of RV registrations according to Statistical Surveys, which places RV Retailer in six of the top fifteen states for RV registrations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Cousins RV offers an excellent mix of towable brands manufactured by companies including Forest River, Grand Design, Keystone, Dutchmen, Lance and Alliance.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer currently owns 33 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp N Travel, Cousins RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell and service a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

Contact

Jon Ferrando, (954) 908-3650

Related Links

www.RVONe.com

www.ExploreUSA.com

www.MHSRV.com

www.HomeoftheFreeRV.com

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC

Related Links

https://www.rvretailer.net

