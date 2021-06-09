RV Retailer, LLC Opens Third RVR University Training Center In Charlotte, North Carolina

"RV Retailer has developed seven different industry-first programs that will be taught at the RVR University Training Centers from a Service Technician Program to the recent Service Technician Mentor program hosted the week of the opening of the Charlotte Training Center," said Taylore Elliott, VP, Chief Human Resource Officer of RVR. "The RVRU training centers will host and train over 1,000 associates in the next year."

"This training center has 20 service bays for technician training, plus high tech classrooms that can train up to 100 associates at a time," said Jon Ferrando.

"We are pleased that Lippert Components has provided a uniquely equipped 5th wheel frame to our Charlotte Training Center that will allow service techs to train on both electric and hydraulic leveling and slide out systems as well as axles and brakes. We thank the LCI team for its support of our training," said Chris Glenn, Vice President of Service and Parts for RVR.

RV Retailer completes its buildout out of three state of the art training facilities in three regional locations to train associates. This is a multi-million-dollar commitment in training at all functional roles of the store from service technicians to General Managers. The first training center opened in April and is located in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex area at Motor Home Specialties (MHS). MHS is the world's largest volume retailer in motor homes for 8 consecutive years. The second facility was completed in May in Salt Lake City, Utah market at Sierra RV that boasts a 32-service bay facility. The final location was completed in North Carolina at RV One Superstores Charlotte ahead of the summer RV surge. These facilities were selected for more than their location, as they boast some of the largest service facilities in the industry in their respective regions with best-in-class service equipment and tooling for hands on training.

Facilities are equipped with remote conference capabilities to collaborate with instructors and associates. The instructor led programs of RV Retailer University will be taught in a class room setting built at the regional training centers. The training centers will vary in size with the ability to accommodate up to over 100 associates in a class room. The training facilities are expected to train over 1,000 associates per year.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer has 55 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

