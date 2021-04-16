RV Retailer, LLC (“RVR”) Opens World-Class RVR University Training Center in Texas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) announced today the opening of the RVR University Training Center in the Dallas/Fort Worth market in Texas. The Training Center is on the company's flagship Motor Home Specialist 80-acre dealership campus.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer, LLC said, "This new RVR University Training Center is a major investment towards building the industry-leading training and development programs for our associates. This will support our RVR University curriculum for virtually every store position from general managers to service techs. This is a multi-million-dollar commitment in state of the art classroom training along with fully-equipped service tech training facilities with over 45 bays available on site for hands-on tech training."

"We will be conducting programs for seven RV dealership positions at our RVR University Training Centers this year from a Service Technician Program to leadership training in our General Manager Program," said Taylore Elliott, Chief Human Resource Officer. "Our goal is to conduct training for over 1,000 associates at our RVRU Training Centers this year."

Jon Ferrando added, "This is the first of three RVR University Training Centers we will open in 2021, with the other two located in the Charlotte, North Carolina and Salt Lake City, Utah markets. The locations were selected for the convenience for our associates and industry-leading service facilities for hands on training of our service technicians with over 100 service bays available for tech training. Investing in the development of our associates is critical to ensure we can keep up with the tremendous pace of growth at RV Retailer across the United States amidst strong demand for RVs and RV service."

"The industry is experiencing unprecedented growth and many roles are underserved at RV dealerships across the country without the proper training in place to develop the necessary people for the roles. RV Retailer wants to have the programs and facilities in place to attract and retain high quality service technicians," said Chris Glenn, Vice President of Service and Parts Operations.

The RVR University Training Centers will all be equipped state of the art classroom technology. The RV Retailer University Training Centers will vary in size from 8,000 sq ft – 12,000 sq ft with the ability to accommodate up to over 100 associates in a classroom and also train service techs in tech training bays fully-equipped for hands-on tech training. The RVR University Training Centers are expected to train over 1,000 associates per year.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer has 55 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

