RV Retailer, LLC To Acquire Lifestyle RVs in Kansas City Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced an agreement to acquire Lifestyle RVs based in the Kansas City market, which is RV Retailer's first location in the state of Missouri and 35th store overall.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are excited to continue our expansion with the acquisition of Lifestyle RVs. Kansas City is an excellent market with over 2,500 RV registrations and growing. This store will be part of the Company's Western Region under the leadership of Jim Humble."

Jim Humble, Western Region President added, "We expect to close the acquisition on October 30. I look forward to working with the Lifestyle RVs associates to grow sales and service. Lifestyle RVs is the number one retailer of 5th wheels in Missouri with an overall brand mix led by Grand Design. I welcome the associates of Lifestyle RVs to the RV Retailer family of stores."

Jon Ferrando added, "I am excited that Jim Humble will be taking on more responsibility for us as Western Region President. Jim's track record in Colorado is exceptional, and we look forward to his leadership as we expand our operations in the Western and North Central United States."

Located in Grain Valley, Missouri on I-70 east of Kansas City, Lifestyle RVs offers a wide range of new and used travel trailers and fifth wheels from top brands such as Grand Design, Heartland, Keystone, and Van Leigh. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a service department and retail parts store.

To learn more about Lifestyle RVs and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.lifestylervs.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 35 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas with over $1.3 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

