RVNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Limited Shareholders

The Klein Law Firm

Feb 01, 2022, 15:05 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 25, 2019 to October 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection ("DAXI"); (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Revance you have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
