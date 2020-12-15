RVnGO Recognized as Arizona's most innovative and fastest growing companies in the Arizona Innovative Challenge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVnGO (https://www.RVnGO.com), the fastest growing, free, peer to peer online RV rental marketplace is honored to have been recognized by the Arizona Commerce Authority as one of the State's most innovative, fastest growing and promising companies in the Arizona Innovative Challenge, beating out over 400 entrants to win the finalist prize and grant.

"The word is getting out. We have increased our organic traffic by 50X from pre-Covid levels and continue to see exponential growth in traffic to our website; 500% since September 2020 alone and we have no reason to believe it is slowing down," noted Richard Saling, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Our rapid growth and being awarded the finalist prize in the Arizona Innovation Challenge validates what we're trying to do, bringing people closer together with a free peer-to-peer platform for RV rentals. We don't charge transaction fees to the guest nor host. For hosts renting out their RVs, if you're going to be found on Google, you might as well also be found on RVnGO for free," noted Paul Kacir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

RVnGO is the fastest growing, free peer to peer online RV Rental Marketplace unlike other platforms that take 30% and RVnGO takes care of its hosts and guest with industry leading RV Rental Insurance. We have the lowest prices because hosts don't have to mark up prices to cover transaction fees, nor do we charge transaction fees to guests, letting us bring more people together RVing.

About RVnGO

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RVnGO is the first peer-to-peer RV rental platform that brings people together without charging any transaction fees to hosts or guests (the users of our website). We are the only online platform that allows Hosts to keep 100% of their rental income for each booking. RVnGO also provides peace of mind to RV owners and renters by automatically including RV rental insurance for all rentals covering up to $1 million in liability and $200,000 in damage to the RV. Unlike other rental companies, this insurance covers the host and the guest and the guest pays the nightly insurance and deductible. We care about our guests and hosts, covering them and bring more people together RVing because hosts don't have to mark up their prices to cover transaction costs and guest don't get charged transaction fees either.

