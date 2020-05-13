RVshare Bookings Skyrocket 650% Ahead of Summer Travel Season

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace RVshare announced the company has achieved the highest recorded booking numbers in company history, with a 650% rise in RV rental bookings since early April. The dramatic surge comes amid the ongoing pandemic, as long periods of isolation and social distancing have halted most forms of travel. The record-breaking numbers show that RV travel is on the rise as consumers are shifting their approach to travel when outlining future plans and considering overall safety.

"RV travel has been a trend steadily on the rise for years due to RV rentals being more accessible than ever thanks to sites like RVshare," said Jon Gray, CEO of RVshare. "We expect RVs to continue to gain traction as a preferred method of travel while consumers are seeking flexible options and a unique way to experience the outdoors."

Based on findings from a recent survey among RVshare users, travelers revealed preferences for both outdoor travel, destination proximity and booking flexibility within the next few months. Some key findings from the survey and recent booking trends include:

Travelers are ready for their next summer adventure. In fact, 77% of respondents are looking to make travel plans within the next three months. RVshare continues to see significant week over week growth in bookings for leisure travel leading into the summer months.

Flexible bookings. RVshare has seen a steady trend in last minute bookings the week of the scheduled trips. To enable travelers to readily find RV options that offer flexible cancellation policies given the uncertainties of COVID-19, RVshare recently launched a new search option with the ability to filter rental options by cancellation policy type.

Smaller groups. When planning a trip in the next three months, the overwhelming majority of respondents (93%) want to avoid crowds. This wasn't always the case. The importance of avoiding crowded places when traveling has increased by 70% since the pandemic started. Additionally, 84% plan to travel with their partner or immediate family instead of friends or extended family.

Reconnecting with nature. 65% of travelers want to be in and around nature. Preferred locations in the next three months include a national park (65%) or a lake destination (47%). New outdoor destinations are being searched and rising to RVshare's Top 100 most popular destinations including: Lake Murray, OK, Garner State Park, TX, Oak Mountain State Park, AL, Arcadia Peace River Campground, FL, Happy Jack, AZ and Colorado Springs, CO.

Limited contact. RVs are self-contained, meaning they allow for a more intimate way to vacation. They provide the ability to travel, sleep and eat in the same place with limited contact with others.

Extended getaways. With many spring trips cancelled, travelers report they are eager to take longer trips once they travel. Close to half of survey respondents say they plan to travel for a week to more than 10 days.

For more information or to book a rental, visit rvshare.com .

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com , and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

