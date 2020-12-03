RVshare's 2021 Travel Trend Report Reveals a New Age of Travel and Discovery for the Year Ahead

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the world's first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, revealed findings from its annual Travel Trend Report. From spontaneous getaways, to remote working and schooling, to self-catered vacations, this year's edition of the report reveals that while the majority of travel decisions are still rooted in safety concerns around COVID-19, consumers are quickly altering their travel habits to feed their wanderlust.

In collaboration with third-party research company STR1, RVshare analyzed consumer sentiment, travel behaviors, and internal booking data to identify the top travel trends and RV travel destinations for 2021.

More than half of the consumers surveyed plan to travel domestically in 2021, yet 40% of respondents say they are unlikely to use air travel as their mode of transportation and 70%2 said having minimal interactions with other travelers is important.

"The global travel industry has been hit hard by this pandemic, but the demand for domestic travel options remains strong, and interest in RV travel has never been greater," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "These findings help us understand how consumer travel preferences are evolving. The results prove RV travel is here to stay, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this new age of travel and discovery."

Long Live RV Travel

RV rentals will continue to be a preferred method of transportation for long distance travel, family adventure vacations and getaways to state and national parks in 2021. Since May 2020, RV rentals have seen an increase in popularity, especially among first-time renters, with almost 80% of RVshare's 2020 bookings made by new users.

75% of travelers said RVs are a great choice for spontaneous travel and a quick getaway.

77% of respondents agreed that RV travel lets you get outdoors, while offering the conveniences of a hotel, and is more comfortable than camping.

57% of travelers consider RV travel more appealing than before the pandemic.

The New Age of Live-Work-Play

The coronavirus crisis forced many to reconsider nearly every aspect of traditional office and school life. These days, consumers can work and attend school from home, or anywhere with a reliable internet connection. RVshare's 2021 trend report found that travelers are ready to take advantage of this newfound freedom, with nearly one-third (61%) agreeing that RVs would be good workspaces. Led by millennials, this trend introduces a new age of live-work-play, where families can go on a quick weekend getaway or cross-country exploration while working and schooling remotely.

68% of millennials surveyed said RVing is more appealing now than before the pandemic.

73% of millennials said they would likely rent an RV for a trip in the future.

Many Will Forgo The 2021 Travel Planning Season

57% of consumers surveyed are likely to travel either the same or more within the US, proving that the public's desire and willingness to travel is still as strong as ever. However, there is a resistance to planning too far ahead with quarantine, cleanliness, and refunds all causing concern.

75% of respondents agree they need to be flexible when booking travel since COVID guidelines are always changing.

65% of those surveyed won't be planning vacations for next year as they don't know what the travel guidelines will be.

72% of travelers don't want to book too far ahead of their travel dates.

All Aboard: 'Self-Catered' Vacations Are Here To Stay

Due to continued COVID-19 safety concerns and altered consumer preferences, two-thirds3 of travelers said they are looking for lodging options that will provide them control of cleaning and sanitation. RV interest skyrocketed as travelers turned towards self-catered accommodations, with amenities like a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen on-board. RV vacations allow for highly flexible and customized travel plans, as well as access to the great outdoors.

32% of respondents said an RV would be their preferred type of 'self-catered' accommodation compared to 30% who would prefer staying with friends or relatives, and 28% who'd prefer to stay in a vacation rental.

Surprisingly, New York and Illinois are the newest "RV states"

COVID-19 encouraged many city dwellers to flee their home cities. Since the start of the pandemic, states like New York and Illinois have become "RV States". Travelers are ready to swap city life for beaches, mountains, and fresh air, and they are using an RV to do so. According to RVshare internal data comparing 2019 and 2020 bookings, RV rentals in New York increased by 186% in 2020 and by 174% in Illinois. Additionally, Yellowstone National Park was revealed as the top RV travel destination, with a 21%4 increase in visitors in September compared to 2019. RVshare predicts many travelers will be checking off Yellowstone from their bucket lists in 2021.

