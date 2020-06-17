R.W. Knudsen Family® Debuts New Organic Juice Beverage Shot Varieties

R.W. Knudsen Family Organic Juice Beverage Shots are perfect for a quick and easy boost! They contain high-quality, certified organic ingredients and conveniently come in 2.5 ounce bottles with no refrigeration required in 12ct or 6ct caddies. Each bottle contains 25 calories and 3-4 grams total sugars per serving. The new flavors are:

Pineapple Ginger – Features a blend of organic pineapple, lemon juice concentrates and ginger juice with honey

Apple Cider Vinegar – Features a blend of one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar per bottle and organic ginger juice, black pepper, turmeric and cayenne pepper, with no added sugar

Beet Juice – Features a blend of organic beet and lemon juice concentrates, with no added sugar

Carrot Black Pepper Turmeric – Features a blend of organic carrot and lemon juice concentrates with organic black pepper, turmeric and cayenne pepper, with no added sugar

R.W. Knudsen Family also offers a variety of other organic beverage options. One of the newest offerings is the Organic Celery Apple Cucumber Juice Blend. This beverage is a mixture of the highest-quality organic celery juice blended with delicious celery and apple juice concentrates and cucumber juice. The juice blend is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project® Verified and gluten free, available at natural and conventional retailers, including Whole Foods.

The new Organic Juice Beverage Shots (6- and 12-pack of 2.5oz bottles) and juice blend (8fl oz) retail at the below pricing:

R.W. Knudsen Family Organic Juice Beverage Shots – $17.94 for the 6 count case

About R.W. Knudsen Family®

R.W. Knudsen Family has produced quality juice products since 1961. Today, the R.W. Knudsen Family® brand's diverse offerings include nearly 100 types of fruit and vegetable juices, elegant celebratory beverages and sports drinks. Visit the R.W. Knudsen Family website for more information.

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company

