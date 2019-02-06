"RWall d'Art" Gallery Honors Black History Month With "100 Black Men of LA" Fundraiser

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RWall d'Art Gallery is celebrating Black History Month with a fundraiser for the local Los Angeles non-profit, 100 Black Men of Los Angeles. Two signature programs of the charity will be featured: Young Black Scholars and "See Your Future Community Based Mentoring." Ten percent of all art sales will be donated to the charity.

RWALL d'Art of Beverly Hills invites you to our Artist Showcase pre-opening event, which takes place 6pm to 10pm this Saturday February 9th, 2019 at 350 North Canon Drive in Beverly Hills. RSVP: Info@RWall.com

Invite for Fundraiser "The Conductor" by artist, Mariela

The occasion features an evening of art, wine and music. Enjoy a private viewing of the "Red Room" vault, showcasing the works of old masters including: Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Marc Chagall, Paul Klee and more.

Meet in person and view the works of owners-artists: RMoodie, creator of RWall and exploded glass art, MARIELA, co-creator of RWall and famous artist from the Dominican Republic now living in Beverly Hills, Paul Sykes from Sarasota, Florida and Giancarlo Calicchia, Italian-born and world renowned Master Sculptor and restoration consultant to various historic sites throughout Italy, including the famous Milan Cathedral the Duomo.

RWALL d'Art Gallery is self-described as, "More than a gallery, it is a concept, a place where art and people meet." Their goal is to make art more approachable. They strive to surprise, challenge, and engage the viewer and collector with an eclectic mix of styles and mediums. World-renowned artists use the gallery as a display space and also as an opportunity to open their worlds to the viewer through personal interactions.

The 100 Black Men of Los Angeles was founded in 1981 by Dr. William H. Hayling, MD. It is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization helping disadvantaged and underrepresented segments of the community. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for African Americans and other minorities through the enhancement of educational, mentoring, health & wellness and economic empowerment within the community.

http://gallery.rwall.com/

https://www.100bmla.net/

