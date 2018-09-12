RWB Canine Wins Opportunity to Pitch Advanced Canine Biotelemetry iNFOVest System™ to DOD and DHS

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RWB Canine, a San Antonio technology company specializing in advanced canine telemetry, has won a highly competitive spot to pitch to DOD and DHS technology scouts at the upcoming Encountering Innovation 2018 event of the Kansas SBDC held the week of October 8th.

RWB Canine is presenting their iNFOVest System™, a highly sophisticated canine telemetry system that measures and monitors laboratory quality canine vital signs including heart rate, respiration, body temperature, hydration levels, orientation, activity and GPS position to technology scouts in hopes of securing funding from government and investors.

The System is "better by design" integrating a highly functional and durable tactical canine vest with a sophisticated CHIPS™ data capture device utilizing advanced sensor technology received from a next generation new-to-market fabric with imbedded sensors which are strategically placed to maximize skin contact improving data quality. The System operates on multiple communication protocols including WiFi, LRBT and 4G LTE providing capabilities in low communication environments. The System design facilitates integration with existing Command Center Apps and hardware devices including environmental hazard sensors and camera systems which expands canine mission capabilities. RWB expects their users will span DOD and DHS working dog teams including Special Operations, TSA and CBP; as well as police department canine handlers and government contractors.

The System is designed by engineers and experts in the laboratory animal sciences industry in conjunction with canine working dog experts in a collaborative team approach. "DOD and DHS have actively been looking for this important disruptive technology for more than a year and we have a product that will absolutely exceed their expectations," explains CEO B. Dakota Breyer.

RWB is confident the iNFOVest System™ will be an essential part of every working dog mission going forward as the multiple recipient alert system notifying the handler on their smartphone if the canine experiences out of range physiological readings indicating canine distress greatly improves canine safety. The information greatly improves the ability for the handler to respond if the canine is overheated or experiencing other out of range vital signs. Canine safety is the number one functionality of the System.

The contribution of the working dog to National Security is significant, RWB is very proud of their innovation and looks to expand current capabilities to the human wearables market.

Government and investor inquiries should be directed to Info@RWBCanine.com.

